'Five years ago I didn't even know what Unbound Gravel was' - Former US ski team racer now a formidable force at The Traka and Unbound

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PAS Racing's Cecily Decker looks for first major race win since The Rift in 2024

Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) finished eighth overall at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel, to begin her third year in the Life Time Grand Prix
Cecily Decker (PAS Racing) finished eighth overall at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel, to begin her third year in the Life Time Grand Prix (Image credit: Life Time)

Cecily Decker's (PAS Racing) return to The Traka 200 this Saturday was in question last weekend, when a crash on a wet dirt section of The Growler course at Levi's GranFondo road race had her seek medical attention for an injured right elbow.

The cloud of doubt was replaced with disappointment when after a long delay to have the wounds on her arm and elbow cleaned, she continued to ride, but missed a chance at improving from seventh place from a year ago.

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