Giro d'Italia stage 8 - Live coverage

The break has summited the climb for the first time. Thomas De Gendt (Lotto Soudal) led them over the top.

Fernando Gaviria and Max Richeze, two of the fastest men on UAE Team Emirates are helping João Almeida get back into the bunch after a puncture.

Very shortly, the front group will get their first glimpse of the climb at Monte di Procida. They'll scale it three times before it becomes a classified climb (on the fourth passage) and offers GPM points.

Van Der Poel is definitely one of the main drivers in this breakaway. The gap is hovering at 2'15".

Team BikeExchange - Jayco has taken over the front of the peloton.

Jacopo Guarnieri (Groupama - FDJ) has a puncture 100km from the finish. It's moving a quick pace today, but he should have no problem catching back on at this point of the stage.

100km to go - Break of 21 holding a 2 minute gap

Here's the average speed after the first hour of racing - a fairly high 47.1kph. Maybe about 5kph faster than we have seen in previous stages.

Bahrain Victorious has moved up alongside Trek Segafredo, so has Bora-hansgrohe.

Trek is doing a good job of keeping the breakaway close. They've chopped off 20 seconds from the breakaway's lead with 108km to go. It feels like the escapees have backed off just slightly.

Jacopo Mosca (Trek - Segafredo) is doing a lot of work to keep this breakaway at two minutes. It's going to be a hard day for Trek, and they're likely hoping other teams will eventually help share the load.

The time check at the first TV point was 2'22" - 112km to go.

Results of the first intermediate sprint at Lago Patria (37.4km): 1. Biniam Girmay (Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux) 2. Edoardo Zardini (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli) 3. Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) 4. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 5. Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal) 6. Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team) 7. Simone Ravanelli (Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli) 8. Samuele Rivi (Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team)

We're reached the intermediate sprint at Lago Patria, Girmay rolls through first with not much pressure and adds 12 points to the ciclamino standings.

The breakaway is less than 1km to the first intermediate sprint.

Edward Theuns (Trek - Segafredo) is pulling through with his teammates - this could have been a stage that suited him, but it looks like he'll have bigger fish to fry later. We're getting close to the first intermediate sprint point.

The gap to the 21 riders is growing - it's 2 minutes now with 120km to go. Many of the potential stage favourites are in this break.

Have a read of today's stage preview by Barry Ryan. Today is a unique day at the Giro, it's basically a mini-classic through the streets of Naples.

125km to go - 21 riders off the front

With the gap holding at 1'40", Trek Segafredo aren't happy with this composition. They have their entire team chasing at the front of the peloton.

Thomas De Gendt attacked off the front of the breakaway to try and break things up in the front group, but his acceleration was unsuccessful. There are still 21 riders in the break.

Here are the names of the 21 riders in the breakaway. Guillaume Martin (COF) Diego Ulissi (UAD) Sylvain Moniquet (LTS) Harold Tejada (AST) Davide Gabburo (BCF) Jorge Arcas (MOV) Mattias Skjelmose Jensen (TFS) Edoardo Zardini (DRA) Lilian Calmejane (ACT) Mathieu Van Der Poel (AFC) Fabio Felline (AST) Thomas De Gendt (LTS) Wout Poels (TBV) Andrea Vendrame (ACT) Simone Ravanelli (DRA) Mirco Maestri (EOK) Jasha Sütterlin (TBV) Mauro Schmid (QST) Biniam Girmay (IWG) Samuele Rivi (EOK) Harm Vanhoucke (LTS) Peloton is at 1'40"

The breakaway is growing with about 21 riders bridging the gap to Van Der Poel. Names to follow.

It's been a rapid start in Naples. Van Der Poel is still off the front by 10 seconds and he's being chased by Thomas De Gendt (LTS), Andrea Vendrame (ACT) and Biniam Girmay (IWG). The peloton is at 55 seconds.

143km to go - Mathieu Van Der Poel goes solo

Van Der Poel had something going for a bit, but the pace has lulled after the peloton brought the breakaway back.

Mathieu Van Der Poel (AFC) is making it hard from the start and trying to force a breakaway. A surprise? No, he's targeted this stage and said he wants to win it however he can. He must sense the winner will come out of a breakaway today.

It's already going at an extremely difficult pace on this lumpy and technical circuit. The route offers no let up from start to finish.