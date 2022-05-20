Démare delighted with Giro d'Italia triple - Video highlights
A hot day from Sanremo to Cuneo almost goes to the breakaway on stage 13
Stage 13 of the 2022 Giro d'Italia looked like it would be a simple romp for the sprinters, with only 150 kilometres between Sanremo and Cuneo. But a four-man breakaway very nearly spoiled their day.
A brisk tailwind blew the peloton inland from the coastal hosts of Milan-San Remo and, after tackling the category 3 Colle di Nava after the first hour, the route was almost entirely flat.
A huge effort from Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa), Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost), Nicolas Prodhomme (AG2R Citroën), and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) kept the quartet just out of reach of the peloton until Groupama-FDJ's lead-out train finally closed the gap in the final kilometre.
From there, it was the Arnaud Démare show as the ciclamino jersey holder powered clear and held off his rivals.
