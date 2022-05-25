Buitrago drops Van der Poel to win Giro d'Italia stage 17

Almeida loses contact with maglia rosa group

Giro dItalia 2022 105th Edition 13th stage Sanremo Cuneo 150km 20052022 Santiago Buitrago COL Bahrain Victorious photo Ilario BiondiSprintCyclingAgency2022

(Image credit: Ilario Biondi/SprintCyclingAgency)
LAVARONE, ITALY - MAY 25: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Fenix competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 25, 2022 in Lavarone, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel rides up the Passo del Vertiolo (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Gijs Leemreize of Jumbo-Visma rides at the front of the race with Mathieu van der Poel with 20km to go (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers pink leader jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Eyes on the prize for race leader Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 LR Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers pink leader jersey and Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma blue mountain jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz and Koen Bouwman await the start in the rain (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

It wouldn't be a day for sprinters like Mark Cavendish, here heading to the rainy start (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 LR Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Felix Gall of Austria and AG2R Citroen Team and Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Four-rider breakaway on the slopes of the Passo del Vertiolo before being joined by four others at crest (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The Giro d'Italia peloton early on stage 17 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Diego Andres Camargo Pineda of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team and Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ in chase group beginning to climb the Passo del Tonale 1876m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Riders jump away on the uphill start to form the break of the day (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of Felix Gall of Austria Nicolas Prodhomme of France and AG2R Citroen Team Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Luca Covili of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Simone Ravanelli of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Diego Andres Camargo Pineda of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Koen Bouwman of Netherlandsblue mountain jersey Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Damien Howson of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway passing through the Passo del Tonale 1876m mountain landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The rider dwarfed by the mountain landscape (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Passo del Tonale 1876m during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The peloton rides up the Passo del Tonale to start the day (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma blue mountain jersey competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Koen Bouwman and Giulio Ciccone lead the break of the day (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel in the breakaway (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The pack rides on the Tonale pass during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 168 kilometers from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone on May 25 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The peloton passes by misty Alpine peaks on stage 17 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Team Ineos Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz wearing the overall leaders pink jersey rides on the Tonale pass during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 168 kilometers from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone on May 25 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Richard Carapaz among his Ineos Grenadiers teammates at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
The pack rides on the Tonale pass during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 168 kilometers from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone on May 25 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The riders wind past the vineyards on the descent off the Passo del Tonale (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE, ITALY - MAY 25: Alex Dowsett of United Kingdom and Team Israel - Premier Tech crashes and an operator protects the riderduring the 105th Giro d'Italia 2022, Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m / #Giro / #WorldTour / on May 25, 2022 in Lavarone, Italy. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Alex Dowsett of Israel - Premier Tech crashes on stage 17 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Felix Gall of Austria and AG2R Citroen Team competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

A look at the break of the day racing over the damp roads on stage 17 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of Felix Gall of Austria Nicolas Prodhomme of France and AG2R Citroen Team Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Luca Covili of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Simone Ravanelli of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Diego Andres Camargo Pineda of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Koen Bouwman of Netherlandsblue mountain jersey Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Damien Howson of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway passing through the Glovo 611m mountain landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway riders pass the mountains of stage 17 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of Richard Carapaz of Ecuador pink leader jersey Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Ben Swift of United Kingdom and Salvatore Puccio of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers lead the peloton during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton for much of the day (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers pink leader jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Race leader Carapaz awaits the hard final climbs (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
TOPSHOT The pack rides near Lisignago village during the 17th stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 168 kilometers from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone on May 25 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The riders take on a climb mid-stage (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers pink leader jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz and Ineos Grenadiers at front of peloton (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

With 65km to go, a quartet of riders bolted from the front of the race led by Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and also incuded Felix Gall (AG2R Citroën), Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images)
LAVARONE ITALY MAY 25 A general view of Felix Gall of Austria Nicolas Prodhomme of France and AG2R Citroen Team Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix Santiago Buitrago Sanchez of Colombia and Team Bahrain Victorious Filippo Zana of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Luca Covili of Italy and Team Bardiani CSF Faizane Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Simone Ravanelli of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Diego Andres Camargo Pineda of Colombia and Team EF Education Easypost Lorenzo Fortunato of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Diego Rosa of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Koen Bouwman of Netherlandsblue mountain jersey Gijs Leemreize of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Antonio Pedrero Lopez of Spain and Movistar Team Mauri Vansevenant of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Damien Howson of Australia and Team BikeExchange Jayco Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo and Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates compete in the breakaway passing through the Ponte Mostizzolo 597m mountain landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 17 a 168 km stage from Ponte di Legno to Lavarone 1161m Giro WorldTour on May 25 2022 in Lavarone Italy Photo by Michael SteeleGetty Images

The breakaway pass through through the Ponte Mostizzolo on 168km stage 17 (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

