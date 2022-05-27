Bouwman wins Giro d'Italia stage 19 after final corner drama

Image 1 of 18 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) took the win on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 18 Koen Bouwman looks back before sprinting for the win on stage 19 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 18 The break of the day, led by Davide Ballerini (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) and Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) among his teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) rides in the peloton on stage 19 (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) heads to the start of stage 19 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 18 The peloton head off to start stage 19 (Image credit: Tim de WaeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 18 The peloton roll out in the neutral zone (Image credit: Luca Bettini/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 The breakaway speeds along on stage 19 (Image credit: Michael SteeleGetty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Bora-Hansgrohe control the pace in the maglia rosa group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz lost Richie Porte on the stage to illness (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 18 Italy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport ) Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz sprints in for 8th on stage 19 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 18 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 19 ahead of Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 19 ahead of Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Children line the course to watch the race at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18 Richard Carapaz and Jai Hindley on stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 18 Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroen Team) disappointed crossing the finish line during stage 19 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 18

Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) took the win on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, triumphing from the breakaway on the penultimate summit finish of the race at Santuario di Castelmonte.

The Dutchman, leading the mountain classification in the maglia azzurra, took advantage of a last-corner mistake from Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) as the Swiss rider ran wide at 75 metres to go, running Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) wide into the deviation road for cars and motorbikes.

Schmid recovered to take second but up front Bouwman had taken advantage of the mess behind to take an easy win. Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) took third, while Vendrame, shaking his head at Schmid's cornering, was fifth behind Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ).

Four minutes down the road, there was a GC stalemate as maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in eighth on the same time as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).

More to come.

