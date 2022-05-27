Bouwman wins Giro d'Italia stage 19 after final corner drama
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
Breakaway gets a long leash on penultimate mountain stage as Carapaz-Hindley stalemate continues
Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) took the win on stage 19 of the Giro d'Italia, triumphing from the breakaway on the penultimate summit finish of the race at Santuario di Castelmonte.
The Dutchman, leading the mountain classification in the maglia azzurra, took advantage of a last-corner mistake from Mauro Schmid (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) as the Swiss rider ran wide at 75 metres to go, running Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën) wide into the deviation road for cars and motorbikes.
Schmid recovered to take second but up front Bouwman had taken advantage of the mess behind to take an easy win. Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) took third, while Vendrame, shaking his head at Schmid's cornering, was fifth behind Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ).
Four minutes down the road, there was a GC stalemate as maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished in eighth on the same time as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious).
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Giro d'Italia: GC standings after stage 19A day in the mountains and dramatic final corner didn't shake Carapaz's 3-second lead on the maglia rosa
-
Rapha deals: Save on pro kit, jackets, bib shorts, summer jerseys and moreWe've picked out the best Rapha deals from the iconic brand's archive sale and seasonal promos
-
Bouwman wins Giro d'Italia stage 19 after final corner dramaBreakaway gets a long leash on penultimate mountain stage as Carapaz-Hindley stalemate continues
-
Boucles de la Mayenne: Benjamin Thomas wins stage 2Cream rises to the top on tough stage to Pré-en-Pail-Saint-Samson