Jai Hindley climbs to GC lead on Giro d'Italia stage 20 showdown in Dolomites

By published

Alessandro Covi wins penultimate stage

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) seized control of the Giro d’Italia on the penultimate day, snatching the pink jersey from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and putting more than a minute into the Ecuadorian on the upper slopes of the Passo Fedaia.

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage solo as the breakaway survived for the fifth time in this final week, but his celebrations were overshadowed by the drama unfolding a little further down the mountain.

Separated by just three seconds at the start of the day, having matched each other for every pedal stroke so far, cracks finally emerged between Hindley and Carapaz on the steep upper reaches of the Passo Fedaia, the last of a trio of high-mountain passes on the final road stage of the Giro.

With Mikel Landa, whose Bahrain Victorious team worked all day but inflicted no damage, already dropped, Hindley distanced Carapaz 3.5km from the top. His teammate Lennard Kamna, who’d dropped back from the break, was on the front and when Hindley looked around and saw Carapaz falling away, he sprang into action and rode away.

All the way to the top he extended his advantage as Carapaz cracked and crumbled.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews