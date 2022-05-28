Jai Hindley climbs to GC lead on Giro d'Italia stage 20 showdown in Dolomites

Image 1 of 13 Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the start of stage 20 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Giulio Ciccone of Trek-Segafredo at the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Davide Formolo of UAE Team Emirates, Thymen Arensman of Team DSM, Davide Ballerini of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, Gijs Leemreize of Jumbo-Visma lead breakaway starting the climb to the Passo San Pellegrino (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 The breakaway passing through Vigo di Fassa on stage 20 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 A bird's eye view of the peloton passing through Arabba, in the Italian Dolomites mountainous landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) went on a solo attack after taking the Cima Coppi prize at Passo Pordoi (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 13 Breakaway before Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Bahrain Victorious on a climb of 168km stage 20 from Belluno to Marmolada - Passo Fedaia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) rides on climb ahead of maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Thymen Arensman of Team DSM leads the chase with Alessandro Covi out front solo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Giulio Ciccone of Trek - Segafredo takes a turn at the front of the chase (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13 Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) on the final climb riding solo as gradients reach double digits (Image credit: Luca Bettini/SprintCyclingAgency ) Image 1 of 13 Maglia rosa Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) began to struggle on final climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images ) Image 1 of 13

Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) seized control of the Giro d’Italia on the penultimate day, snatching the pink jersey from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and putting more than a minute into the Ecuadorian on the upper slopes of the Passo Fedaia.

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage solo as the breakaway survived for the fifth time in this final week, but his celebrations were overshadowed by the drama unfolding a little further down the mountain.

Separated by just three seconds at the start of the day, having matched each other for every pedal stroke so far, cracks finally emerged between Hindley and Carapaz on the steep upper reaches of the Passo Fedaia, the last of a trio of high-mountain passes on the final road stage of the Giro.

With Mikel Landa, whose Bahrain Victorious team worked all day but inflicted no damage, already dropped, Hindley distanced Carapaz 3.5km from the top. His teammate Lennard Kamna, who’d dropped back from the break, was on the front and when Hindley looked around and saw Carapaz falling away, he sprang into action and rode away.

All the way to the top he extended his advantage as Carapaz cracked and crumbled.

More to follow.

