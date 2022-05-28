Jai Hindley climbs to GC lead on Giro d'Italia stage 20 showdown in Dolomites
By Patrick Fletcher published
Alessandro Covi wins penultimate stage
Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) seized control of the Giro d’Italia on the penultimate day, snatching the pink jersey from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and putting more than a minute into the Ecuadorian on the upper slopes of the Passo Fedaia.
Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) won the stage solo as the breakaway survived for the fifth time in this final week, but his celebrations were overshadowed by the drama unfolding a little further down the mountain.
Separated by just three seconds at the start of the day, having matched each other for every pedal stroke so far, cracks finally emerged between Hindley and Carapaz on the steep upper reaches of the Passo Fedaia, the last of a trio of high-mountain passes on the final road stage of the Giro.
With Mikel Landa, whose Bahrain Victorious team worked all day but inflicted no damage, already dropped, Hindley distanced Carapaz 3.5km from the top. His teammate Lennard Kamna, who’d dropped back from the break, was on the front and when Hindley looked around and saw Carapaz falling away, he sprang into action and rode away.
All the way to the top he extended his advantage as Carapaz cracked and crumbled.
More to follow.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Jai Hindley climbs to GC lead on Giro d'Italia stage 20 showdown in DolomitesAlessandro Covi wins penultimate stage
-
RideLondon Classique: Wiebes repeats with victory on stage 2DSM rider beats Bastianelli and Norsgaard
-
Peter Sagan to ride Unbound Gravel 2022Three-time road world champ interrupts Tour de France preparation for off-road event in US
-
Thüringen Tour: Biriukova takes long breakaway to the line for stage 5 victoryManly gains bonus time in GC lead with second-place finish heading into final day