Giro d'Italia: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3
By Patrick Fletcher published
Manxman takes 16th career Giro stage win ahead of Démare and Gaviria
Nine years since his last appearance at the Giro d’Italia, Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) notched up his 16th stage victory at the Italian Grand Tour with a commanding sprint on stage 3.
The Manxman, who was wearing a QuickStep jersey when he last rode the Giro in 2013, was given a perfect lead-out by Michael Mørkøv before finishing the job with a long-range sprint.
Despite hitting the front with some 300 metres still to run, Cavendish comfortably held off challenges from Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on his right and left shoulders, respectively, to celebrate on the shores on Lake Balaton.
Démare inched Gaviria to second place, while Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) found himself boxed in and had to settle for fourth.
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retained the pink jersey as overall leader after switching to a support role. He looked to lead-out Jakub Mareczko but the Italian was slightly out of position and could only manage fifth place despite hitting the line with speed.
More to follow.
