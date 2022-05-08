Giro d'Italia: Mark Cavendish wins stage 3

Manxman takes 16th career Giro stage win ahead of Démare and Gaviria

Team Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's British rider Mark Cavendish celebrates after he crossed the finish line to win the third stage of the Giro d'Italia 2022 cycling race, 201 kilometers between Kaposvar and Balatonfured, Hungary, on May 8, 2022. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP) (Photo by LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) wins stage 3 (Image credit: LUCA BETTINI/AFP via Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Mattia Bais of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec Samuele Rivi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team and Filippo Tagliani of Italy and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec compete in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Breakaway riders are Mattia Bais of Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli Sidermec, Samuele Rivi of Eolo-Kometa and Filippo Tagliani of Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Samuele Rivi of Italy and EoloKometa Cycling Team competes in the breakaway during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Samuele Rivi of Eolo-Kometa at front of breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix rides stage 3 in pink leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Alpecin-Fenix pace race leader Mathieu van der Poel in maglia rosa (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Senne Leysen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Senne Leysen sets pace for Alpecin-Fenix during 201km Stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands pink leader jersey and Team Alpecin Fenix compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 3 is the final day of racing in Hungary (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania and Team Groupama FDJ competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ignatas Konovalovas of Lithuania (Groupama-FDJ) competes during stage 3 from Kaposvár to Balatonfüred (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux purple points jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Biniam Girmay of Intermarché -Wanty-Gobert Matériaux in the purple points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 A general view of the peloton passing through flowery landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

View of the peloton passing through flowery landscape on final day in Hungary (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Fans dressed in pink wait for the peloton to pass during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fans along the 201km course cheer the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Easypost competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hugh Carthy of EF Education-EasyPost during the 201km stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Simon Yates of United Kingdom and Team BikeExchange Jayco competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 2 winner Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) rides on flat roads of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 LR Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux purple points jersey Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix pink leader jersey Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech blue mountain jersey and Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team BikeExchange Jayco white best young jersey prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Start of stage 3 with classification jersey leaders during callups in Kaposvár (Image credit: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Richie Porte of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers competes during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richie Porte rides among Ineos Grenadiers teammates on stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl leads the peloton during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal rides behind Pieter Serry of QuickStep - AlphaVinyl at front of peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 A general view of Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl Senne Leysen of Belgium and Team Alpecin Fenix and Thomas De Gendt of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal lead the peloton passing through Eszterglyhorvti village lduring the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

With 28km to go the catch was made for three breakaway riders and peloton focused on finish in Balatonfüred (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 A general view of the peloton passing through Eszterglyhorvti village landscape during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

View of stage 3 countryside and small village (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 LR Diego Ulissi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Easypost and Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Teams with GC contenders ride at the front of the peloton en route to Balatonfüred (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
BALATONFURED HUNGARY MAY 08 Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ while holding the flag of they country prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 3 a 201km stage from Kaposvr to Balatonfred Giro WorldTour on May 08 2022 in Balatonfured Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Hungarian Attila Valter of Groupama-FDJ holds the flag of this home country prior to the start in Kaposvár (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Nine years since his last appearance at the Giro d’Italia, Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) notched up his 16th stage victory at the Italian Grand Tour with a commanding sprint on stage 3.

The Manxman, who was wearing a QuickStep jersey when he last rode the Giro in 2013, was given a perfect lead-out by Michael Mørkøv before finishing the job with a long-range sprint.

Despite hitting the front with some 300 metres still to run, Cavendish comfortably held off challenges from Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) and Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) on his right and left shoulders, respectively, to celebrate on the shores on Lake Balaton.

Démare inched Gaviria to second place, while Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) found himself boxed in and had to settle for fourth.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) retained the pink jersey as overall leader after switching to a support role. He looked to lead-out Jakub Mareczko but the Italian was slightly out of position and could only manage fifth place despite hitting the line with speed.

More to follow.

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

