Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 11 highlights - Video
By Cyclingnews published
Watch as Dainese claims Italy its first stage win in this edition of the Giro in Reggio Emilia
Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) won on stage 11 bringing Italy its first stage win at the 2022 Giro d'Italia. The Italian beat runner-up Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and third placed Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in a bunch sprint in Reggio Emilia.
Stage 11 was always meant for the sprinters with a flat 204km between Santarcangelo di Romagna and Reggio Emilia.
An early breakaway included Filippo Tagliani (Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli) and Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) were caught inside 90km to go, and Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) made a solo counter attack to go solo in the last 60km, but he too was caught in the last 1.5km
The sprinters may have had their day but there were some valuable opportunities for the GC riders, too. Although Juan Pedro López (Trek-Segafredo) maintained his lead in the overall classification, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) moved up to second at 12 second back after claiming mid-stage time bonuses. He bumped João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) down to third place.
See the video highlights above.
