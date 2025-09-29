Swipe to scroll horizontally 2025 Road European Championships information Dates October 1-5, 2025 Location Drôme-Ardèche Category Continental Championships

2024 European champion Tim Merlier (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2025 UEC Road European Championships will be held in the Ardèche and Drôme departments of central southern France near the Rhône River, on the roads that host the Boucles Drôme-Ardèche races.

This is the 10th edition of the combined European Elite Road Championships, with 14 titles up for grabs this year in the Junior, Under 23, and Elite men’s and women’s road races and time trials.

The 2025 UEC Road European Championships come just a few days after the UCI Road World Championships in Rwanda, Africa, sparking logistical problems for many nations.

All the winners will be able to wear the European champion’s jersey for a year in the disciplines they win. The UCI Road World Champions wear the rainbow jersey while the European Road Champions wear a white jersey with blue bands and yellow stars, modeled on the flag of Europe, which is used to represent the continent in sports.

The championships begin on Wednesday, October 1, with the individual time trial events. The Mixed Team Relay time trials are held on Thursday, and then road races are held on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Elite Women’s road race is on Saturday, October 4, and the Elite Men’s road race is on Sunday, October 5.

2025 UEC Road European Championships routes

Map for the individual time trials except Junior Women (Image credit: UEC)

Map of the Junior Women's time trial (Image credit: UEC)

The individual time trials are on a 24km course in Loriol-Étoile, apart from the Junior Women, who race just 12.2km, while the Mixed Team Relay is over two 20km laps.

Image 1 of 2 The Women's road race route (Image credit: UEC) The men's road race route (Image credit: UEC)

The Elite Women’s road race covers 116km on the Privas-Guilherand Granges course, with a hilly ride from the start in Privas in the south before two different loops that include the finish in Guilherand Granges.

The Elite Men's race is 202km, which includes the same Privas start and then the tough Saint-Romain-des-Lerps climb three times, followed by three climbs of the Montée de Costebelle on the Guilherand Granges circuit. Both races are considered for climbers and hilly Classics contenders.

European Road Race contenders

Most have selected two distinct teams for the two championships, but Remco Evenepoel will lead the Belgian Elite Men’s team in the time trial and road race, dashing to France from Rwanda directly.

New world champion Tadej Pogačar will ride the Elite Men’s road race, as will his Tour de France rival Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, plus Juan Ayuso (Spain), Marc Hirschi (Switzerland), João Almeida (Portugal) and Alberto Bettiol (Italy).

Contenders on the entry for the women’s race include Demi Vollering (Netherlands), Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy), Tour de France Femmes winner Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (France) and Kasia Niewiadoma (Poland).

Favourites for the time trial include Evenepoel, Filippo Ganna (Italy), Mads Pedersen (Denmark), Marlen Reusser (Switzerland), Anna Henderson (Great Britain) and Juliette Labous (France).

Israel have confirmed they will enter a small team in the UEC Road European Championship, despite the risk of Pro-Palestine protests. The French Cycling Federation have said security for the event has been increased in coordination with French authorities.

Tim Merlier (Belgium) and Lorena Wiebes (Netherlands) won the 2024 UEC Road Race European titles which were held in Limburg in the Netherlands.