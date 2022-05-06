Budapest hosts spectacle in pink for Giro d'Italia start - Gallery

Image 1 of 38 Eritreans celebrate with Merhawi Kudus (EF-EasyPost) before the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 38 Ineos Grenadiers presented ahead of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 38 Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) said he will not finish the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 38 Bikes on top of team cars at the Giro d'Italia start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 38 The peloton roll out for the first stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 38 Davide Cimolai and his Cofidis teammates at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 38 Ukrainian champion Andrii Ponomar (Drone Hopper) at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 38 Bert Van Lerberghe and Mark Cavendish at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 38 Biniam Girmay at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 38 Romain Bardet was awarded a Fair Play prize for stopping Liege-Bastogne-Liege to help Julian Alaphilippe, who crashed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 38 Richard Carapaz at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 38 Mikel Landa at the start of stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 38 Mathieu van der Poel at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 38 Three Hungarian riders: Erik Fetter, Barnabas Peak and Attila Valter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 38 A Giro d'Italia fan at the start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 38 Eritrean fans were out in force (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 38 The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 38 Dignitaries at the start of stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 38 Lawson Craddock masked up for the Giro d'Italia start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 38 The start of the Giro d'Italia in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 38 Astana at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 38 Tom Dumoulin on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 38 The team jerseys were displayed on a big screen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 38 Thymen Arensman with the Giro trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 38 Moto UCI regulators prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 38 The start of stage 1 took place in the heart of Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 38 Ineos Grenadiers presented in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 38 Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 29 of 38 Pavel Sivakov, Ben Swift and Ben Tulett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 30 of 38 Israel-Premier Tech on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 31 of 38 Lennard Kamna and Ben Zwiehoff kept their masks on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 32 of 38 Trek-Segafredo on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 33 of 38 Fans amass at the start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 34 of 38 Oier Lazkano, Ivan Sosa and William Barta on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 35 of 38 Spectators dressed up for the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 36 of 38 The three Hungarians started front and centre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 37 of 38 The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 38 of 38 The Giro d'Italia takes off from Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The opening stage of the Giro d'Italia got underway on Friday in Budapest, Hungary with 176 riders toeing the start line behind the three home riders, Erik Fetter (Eolo Kometa), Barnabas Peak (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ).

Because of the distant foreign Grande Partenza, the first Grand Tour of 2022 started one day earlier than usual, with riders facing a mainly flat 195 kilometre stage from Budapest to Visegrád with a sharp climb to the finish line at the 13th century citadel that towers above the Danube river north of Budapest.

Not all of the riders were pleased with the location of the start, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) calling the trip "a pain in the ass".

The Budapest start has been in the works for several years and was originally scheduled for 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed those plans until this year.

The virus has not gone away two years later and several riders remained masked up during the teams presentation at the start of stage 1. The Hungarian fans, however, amassed undeterred to witness the first start of a Grand Tour in the country.

