Budapest hosts spectacle in pink for Giro d'Italia start - Gallery

First Grand Tour of 2022 gets underway in Hungary

VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Fans of Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Eritreans celebrate with Merhawi Kudus (EF-EasyPost) before the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain Ben Tulett of United Kingdom Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador Richie Porte of Australia Salvatore Puccio of Italy Pavel Sivakov of Russia Ben Swift of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers presented ahead of stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Lottos Australian rider Caleb Ewan waves prior to the start of the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 195 kilometers between Budapest and Visegrad Hungary on May 6 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) said he will not finish the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Cycle teams support vehicles take the start of the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 195 kilometers between Budapest and Visegrad Hungary on May 6 2022 Photo by Attila KISBENEDEK AFP Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEKAFP via Getty Images

Bikes on top of team cars at the Giro d'Italia start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team BikeExchange Jayco Mitcheltons British rider Simon Yates C Team BikeExchange Jayco Mitcheltons Australian rider Michael Hepburn CL and fellow competitors ride during the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 195 kilometers between Budapest and Visegrad Hungary on May 6 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The peloton roll out for the first stage of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Cofidis during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Davide Cimolai and his Cofidis teammates at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Andrii Ponomar of Ukraine and Team Drone Hopper Androni Giocattoli Sidermec during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Ukrainian champion Andrii Ponomar (Drone Hopper) at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Bert Van Lerberghe of Belgium and Mark Cavendish of United Kingdom and Team QuickStep Alpha Vinyl during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Bert Van Lerberghe and Mark Cavendish at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Hailu Biniam Girmay of Eritrea and Barnabas Pek of Hungary and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Biniam Girmay at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM receives a Fair Play Trophy during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Romain Bardet was awarded a Fair Play prize for stopping Liege-Bastogne-Liege to help Julian Alaphilippe, who crashed (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Richard Carapaz at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Mikel Landa Meana of Spain and Team Bahrain Victorious C with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Mikel Landa at the start of stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin Fenix during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Mathieu van der Poel at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Barnabas Pek of Hungary and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Three Hungarian riders: Erik Fetter, Barnabas Peak and Attila Valter (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Fans prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

A Giro d'Italia fan at the start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Team Education Firsts Eritrean rider Merhawi Kudus CR poses with fans holkding the flag of Eritrea prior to the start of the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 195 kilometers between Budapest and Visegrad Hungary on May 6 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

Eritrean fans were out in force (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 A general view of the peloton passing through the Liberty Bridge in Budapest City during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Mauro Vegni of Italy Giro dItalia Director Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Istvn Simicsk Minister of State for Sport and Youth Affairs of Hungary Barnabas Pek of Hungary and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ and David Lappartient of France President of the Union Cycliste Internationale UCI prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Dignitaries at the start of stage 1 of the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Lawson Craddock of United States and Team BikeExchange Jayco during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lawson Craddock masked up for the Giro d'Italia start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 A general view of the peloton while fans cheer at Heroes Square in Budapest City prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The start of the Giro d'Italia in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia Vadim Pronskiy of Kazahkstan and David De La Cruz Melgarejo of Spain and Team Astana Qazaqstan during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Astana at the start of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Tom Dumoulin of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma C with teammates during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Tom Dumoulin on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Fans during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The team jerseys were displayed on a big screen (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Thymen Arensman with the Giro trophy (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Moto UCI regulators prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Moto UCI regulators prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark Diego Andres Camargo Pineda of Colombia Simon Carr of United Kingdom Hugh Carthy of United Kingdom Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador Owain Doull of United Kingdom Julius Van Den Berg of Netherlands Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin of Eritrea and Team EF Education Easypost during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The start of stage 1 took place in the heart of Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Fans at Team INEOS Grenadiers team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers presented in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Rui Oliveira of Portugal Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and Alessandro Covi of Italy and UAE Team Emirates during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Pavel Sivakov of Russia Ben Swift of United Kingdom and Ben Tulett of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Pavel Sivakov, Ben Swift and Ben Tulett (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Giacomo Nizzolo of Italy Matthias Brandle of Austria Alexander Cataford of Canada Alessandro De Marchi of Italy Alex Dowsett of United Kingdom Jenthe Biermans of Belgium Reto Hollenstein of Switzerland Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Israel-Premier Tech on the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Lennard Kmna of Germany and Ben Zwiehoff of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Lennard Kamna and Ben Zwiehoff kept their masks on (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Bauke Mollema of Netherlands Jacopo Mosca of Italy Mattias Skjelmose Jensen of Denmark and Giulio Ciccone of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Trek-Segafredo on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 A general view of the peloton while fans cheer at Heroes Square in Budapest City prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fans amass at the start in Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo of Colombia and William Barta of United States and Movistar Team during the team presentation prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Oier Lazkano, Ivan Sosa and William Barta on stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 Fans dressed in pink wait for the peloton to pass during the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Spectators dressed up for the Giro (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 LR Erik Fetter of Hungary and EoloKometa Cycling Team Barnabas Pek of Hungary and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Attila Valter of Hungary and Team Groupama FDJ and The Peloton prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The three Hungarians started front and centre (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VISEGRAD HUNGARY MAY 06 A general view of the peloton while fans cheer at Heroes Square in Budapest City prior to the 105th Giro dItalia 2022 Stage 1 a 195km stage from Budapest to Visegrd 337m Giro WorldTour on May 06 2022 in Visegrad Hungary Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton rolls out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Spectators cheer as riders gather behind the races director car prior to the start of the first stage of the Giro dItalia 2022 cycling race 195 kilometers between Budapest and Visegrad Hungary on May 6 2022 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

The Giro d'Italia takes off from Budapest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The opening stage of the Giro d'Italia got underway on Friday in Budapest, Hungary with 176 riders toeing the start line behind the three home riders, Erik Fetter (Eolo Kometa), Barnabas Peak (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert) and Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ).

Because of the distant foreign Grande Partenza, the first Grand Tour of 2022 started one day earlier than usual, with riders facing a mainly flat 195 kilometre stage from Budapest to Visegrád with a sharp climb to the finish line at the 13th century citadel that towers above the Danube river north of Budapest.

Not all of the riders were pleased with the location of the start, with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) calling the trip "a pain in the ass".

The Budapest start has been in the works for several years and was originally scheduled for 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic postponed those plans until this year.

The virus has not gone away two years later and several riders remained masked up during the teams presentation at the start of stage 1. The Hungarian fans, however, amassed undeterred to witness the first start of a Grand Tour in the country.

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.