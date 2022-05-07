Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 2 time trial - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action from the 9.2km individual time trial in Budapest
2022 Giro d'Italia
Stage preview: Tricky urban time trial tests the contenders
Time trial start times
Mathieu van der Poel's custom pink Canyon Speedmax for Giro d'Italia time trial
How to watch the Giro d'Italia – Live streaming
Race notes
- Time trial in Budapest set to give early shape to general classification
- 9.2km urban course features 1.3km climb to the finish line
- Van der Poel looking to defend pink jersey as last rider starting at 16:58 CET
Van der Poel is decked out in pink after his stage win in Visegrad yesterday, which put him into the overall lead. You can check out his new bike at the link below.
Mathieu van der Poel's custom pink Canyon Speedmax for Giro d'Italia time trial
🔥 ITT warm up / part 1#Giro pic.twitter.com/qcxI5dLghTMay 7, 2022
For the full list of start times, click here.
The first rider to tackle this 9.2km course will be Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), who'll roll down the ramp at 14:00 local time. The last rider off will be stage 1 winner and overall leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who's underway at 16:58.
Hello and welcome along to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.
We remain in Hungary and today we have a short individual time trial in the capital of Budapest, which should give some early shape to the general classification in the battle for the overall title.
