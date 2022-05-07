Giro d'Italia stage 2 time trial - Live coverage

Refresh

Van der Poel is decked out in pink after his stage win in Visegrad yesterday, which put him into the overall lead. You can check out his new bike at the link below.

For the full list of start times, click here .

The first rider to tackle this 9.2km course will be Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal), who'll roll down the ramp at 14:00 local time. The last rider off will be stage 1 winner and overall leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who's underway at 16:58.

Hello and welcome along to Cyclingnews' live coverage of stage 2 of the Giro d'Italia.

We remain in Hungary and today we have a short individual time trial in the capital of Budapest, which should give some early shape to the general classification in the battle for the overall title.