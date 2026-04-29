'I'm curious to see where my body is at, how I recover, and how I get through this long stage race' – Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney targets podium at La Vuelta Femenina

News
By published

Polish champion leads Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto at Spanish Grand Tour where the Angliru is on the menu

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney en route to third place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney en route to third place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto have announced their line-up for the Vuelta Femenina with Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney leading the squad as she aims for a spot on the final podium atop the Alto de l'Angliru.

Niewiadoma-Phinney has raced the Vuelta in its current form three times before, but hasn't reached the podium at the Spanish Grand Tour. Her best result to date is 10th place in 2023, though she also finished sixth overall when the race was the multi-day Madrid Challenge. Last year, she finished 11th as the race concluded atop the Alto do Cotobello.

She will head to Spain for next week's race, which runs from May 3-9, off the back of a strong showing at the Ardennes Classics. Last week, she finished second at Amstel Gold Race, fourth at La Flèche Wallonne, and third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Article continues below

The Polish champion will be accompanied at the Vuelta by Wilma Aintila, Neve Bradbury, Tiffany Cromwell, Maria Martins, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, and Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig.

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto's seven-rider squad will be among 18 teams and 126 riders heading to the Vuelta, where other contenders will include Pauline Ferrand-Prévot, Anna van der Breggen, Juliette Berthet, and Sarah Gigante.