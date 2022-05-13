Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverage

Refresh

There are almost as many scenario for the stage as there are metres of climbing. We expect attacks from the start, on the first real climb after 30km and even later, until a break is allowed to go clear.

🇮🇹 #GiroOur boys were all smiles on the podium in Diamante. 🤩@mathieuvdpoel | @OscarRiesebeek | @StefanOldani_ | @TobiasBayer_ | @LeysenSenne | @Bondteke | A. Krieger pic.twitter.com/JUxth2r4aiMay 13, 2022 See more

With four categorised climbs and a total of 4,510 metres in elevation gain, the Giro tackles its first mountain range, the Apennines. While the GC contenders will be keeping an eye on one another during the course of the day, this stage is one for the breakaway, with strong climbers such as Lennard Kämna, Esteban Chaves or Bauke Mollema possible candidates for victory.

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Diamante. The start overlooks the Mediterranean sea but the 196km stage soon heads into the rugged mountains of Calabria and then Basilicata.