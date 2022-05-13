Live coverage
Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverage
By Stephen Farrand published
Mountain stage to Potenza expected to test overall contenders
There are almost as many scenario for the stage as there are metres of climbing.
We expect attacks from the start, on the first real climb after 30km and even later, until a break is allowed to go clear.
🇮🇹 #GiroOur boys were all smiles on the podium in Diamante. 🤩@mathieuvdpoel | @OscarRiesebeek | @StefanOldani_ | @TobiasBayer_ | @LeysenSenne | @Bondteke | A. Krieger pic.twitter.com/JUxth2r4aiMay 13, 2022
With four categorised climbs and a total of 4,510 metres in elevation gain, the Giro tackles its first mountain range, the Apennines.
While the GC contenders will be keeping an eye on one another during the course of the day, this stage is one for the breakaway, with strong climbers such as Lennard Kämna, Esteban Chaves or Bauke Mollema possible candidates for victory.
As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Diamante.
The start overlooks the Mediterranean sea but the 196km stage soon heads into the rugged mountains of Calabria and then Basilicata.
Race notes
Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 7 from Diamante on the Calabrian coast to Potenza deep into the Apennines of Basilicata.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mark Cavendish loses Giro d'Italia lead-out man Mørkøv to illnessDane out of race after developing a fever overnight ahead of stage 7
-
Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverageMountain stage to Potenza expected to test overall contenders
-
Gravel World Series Nannup - Finding gravel gold in Western AustraliaThe evolution, course and future of the second event in the new UCI series, to be held Sunday May 15
-
Domenico Pozzovivo: Giro d'Italia's rugged road to Potenza could spring surprisesItalian relishes rare mountainous day in native Basilicata
-
De Gendt puts breakaway aspirations on hold in 2022 Giro d'ItaliaLotto Soudal rider at Giro ten years after podium finish and Stelvio stage win
-
Giro d'Italia 2022 stage 6 highlights - VideoLook at the photo finish in Scalea as Démare goes back-to-back with Giro stage wins with a millimetre to spare over Ewan
-
Giro d’Italia: Démare beats Ewan and Cavendish in Scalea waiting gameFrenchman cements lead in points classification with second sprint win
-
López on Italian desserts, Valverde, football - and strong maglia rosa defenceSpaniard faces three difficult Giro stages in southern Italy on second week
-
'An end of an era' - Landa pays tribute to double Giro d'Italia winner NibaliBasque rider 'has score to settle' on Sunday's summit finish at Blockhaus