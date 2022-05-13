Live coverage

Giro d'Italia stage 7 - Live coverage

By published

Mountain stage to Potenza expected to test overall contenders

2022 Giro d'Italia race hub 

How to watch the 2022 Giro d'Italia – Live streaming 

Domenico Pozzovivo: Giro d'Italia's rugged road to Potenza could spring surprises

Giro d'Italia stage 6 - Live coverage

Giro d'Italia: Démare pips Ewan in photo finish on stage 6

Route profile stage 7 of 2022 Giro d'Italia

(Image credit: RCS Sport)
Refresh

There are almost as many scenario for the stage as there are metres of climbing. 

We expect attacks from the start, on the first real climb after 30km and even later, until a break is allowed to go clear. 

See more

With four categorised climbs and a total of 4,510 metres in elevation gain, the Giro tackles its first mountain range, the Apennines. 

While the GC contenders will be keeping an eye on one another during the course of the day, this stage is one for the breakaway, with strong climbers such as Lennard Kämna, Esteban Chaves or Bauke Mollema possible candidates for victory.

As the Cyclingnews live blimp takes height, the riders are signing on in Diamante. 

The start overlooks the Mediterranean sea but the 196km stage soon heads into the rugged mountains of Calabria and then Basilicata.

Race notes

Buongiorno and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 7 from Diamante on the Calabrian coast to Potenza deep into the Apennines of Basilicata. 

Latest on Cyclingnews