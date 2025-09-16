Tour of Chongming Island 2025
Three-day top-tier women's race returns for 16th edition
Tour of Chongming Island 2025
Date
October 14-16, 2025
Start Location
Chongming
Finish Location
Chongming
Distance
tbd
Previous Edition
2024 Winner
Marta Lach
Tour of Chongming Island information
The Tour of Chongming Island will hold its 16th edition from October 14-16.
Tour of Chongming Island History
The Tour of Chongming Island was one of the first races cancelled from its original May spot on the calendar due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Although the three-day race was supposed to be part of the UCI's revised late-season calendar that year from October 23-25, it did not make a return and has been on a hiatus for three seasons.
The Tour of Chongming Island is traditionally a sprinter's affair with three pan-flat stages that cater to only the fastest women in the peloton, such as Kirsten Wild, Jolien D'hoore, Chloe Hosking, and defending champion Lorena Wiebes - all previous winners.
Tour of Chongming Island 2025 Route
To be announced.
Tour of Chongming Island 2025 start list
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.