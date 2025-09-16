Tour of Chongming Island 2025

Date October 14-16, 2025 Start Location Chongming Finish Location Chongming Distance tbd Previous Edition 2024 Tour of Chongming Island 2024 Winner Marta Lach

Chiara Consonni celebrates winning the Tour of Chongming Island in 2023 (Image credit: UAE Team ADQ)

Tour of Chongming Island information

The Tour of Chongming Island will hold its 16th edition from October 14-16.

Tour of Chongming Island History

The Tour of Chongming Island was one of the first races cancelled from its original May spot on the calendar due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Although the three-day race was supposed to be part of the UCI's revised late-season calendar that year from October 23-25, it did not make a return and has been on a hiatus for three seasons.

The Tour of Chongming Island is traditionally a sprinter's affair with three pan-flat stages that cater to only the fastest women in the peloton, such as Kirsten Wild, Jolien D'hoore, Chloe Hosking, and defending champion Lorena Wiebes - all previous winners.

Tour of Chongming Island 2025 Route

To be announced.

Tour of Chongming Island 2025 start list

