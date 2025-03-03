Gravel Races 2025
How big is gravel racing in 2025? It's fair to say an avalanche of events emerging on the global landscape, for amateurs and pros alike, proves the off-road discipline is still rising in popularity.
Collections of races now form several regional and multi-national series, the UCI Trek Gravel World Series the largest with 33 events in 21 countries, having grown from just 10 events in 2022. The appeal of the events is not an overall prize or payout, but opportunities to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, the top 25% of finishers in pro and age categories earning invitations to compete for rainbow stripes in the fall.
Another growing global series that does offer an overall classification and a share in a $37,500 prize purse is the Gravel Earth Series, which now boasts 25 races in 15 countries. The first year of the series began in 2023 with seven races. Five of the original competitions continue to be part of GES, with the signature events at The Traka in Girona, Spain the most popular.
In the US, considered the home of gravel racing, the Life Time Grand Prix has a spotlight for their invitation-only field of 50 elite riders who compete across six off-road events for a share in a $200,000 series prize purse. In 2025, Life Time introduced $30,000 cash prizes in the pro categories at the six events, including Unbound Gravel 200. Three of the events are distinctly gravel this year, the other three are mountain bike competitions.
Four races in the Belgian Waffle Ride series comprise a new Tripel-Quadrupel Series in the US and there is a Grasshopper Adventure Series in California, and smaller collections of racers are springing up in the southeast as well. A Nordic Gravel Series offers events across Finland and Sweden this year.
The number of national championships in gravel are also on the rise, last year around 14 countries awarded prizes for at national competitions, as well as Nordic and European regional titles.
There seems to be plenty of room for individual races, with the Lauf Gravel Worlds in Nebraska amping up their notoriety with a $100,000 prize purse in 2020. Gravel stage races are also more prevalent, with GES including six multi-day races on their schedule, Migration Gravel Race in Kenya and Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder in Oregon, both in June, providing bonus scoring in the standings. A new season-ending stage race was added in 2025 - Gravel Burn, with 800km across seven days in South Africa.
Cyclingnews has assembled a list of nearly 100 leading gravel competitions for the 2025 calendar year. We'll provide race reports and news on most of the action this season, so follow along to keep track of the action, as well as tips later on how to register for top gravel events if you are an amateur or a pro.
Collection of races in a series
Grasshopper Adventure Series 2025
Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock p/b Terun) used two wins in the the five-race Grasshopper Adventure Series to take the women's overall title. She closed with 216 points to give her a 28-point advantage on her nearest rival, Kelly Brennan.
Taj Krieger (Rio Grande) finished third in the final event at King Ridge to secure the men's overall with 185 points, which gave him a 10-point margin to Ben Frederick.
Belgian Waffle Ride Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel 2025
Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) won the elite series titles at the 2025 Belgian Waffle Ride Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel, a best three-out-of-four series in the US.
Parks was second at BWR California and third at both the Utah and Montana stops to secure her top spot. Finsterwald pair of top 10 finishes at Arizona and California then won a two-rider sprint at Montana to claim the men's overall.
Gravel Earth Series 2025
The 2025 Gravel Earth Series culminated on September 28 at Ranxo Gravel in Spain, where Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) won the elite titles.
A total of 23 events were held between February and September in the global race series, with USA's Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) and Dutch rider Piotr Havik (Classified x Rose) leading the standings through two-thirds of the calendar.
Klöser finished on the podium of all six of the GES events in which she took part, with victories at The Rift, CORE4, Gravel Worlds and then Ranxo Gravel. The winner at Traka 360 winner and Lost & Found, Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) finished second overall and her teammate Aguirre finished third overall.
Klaris won the first round at Santa Vall, then The Rift and Megre, going second at Ranxo Gravel to secure the top spot for men in the GES standings. Havik finished second overall and Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) was third.
Life Time Grand Prix series 2025
Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) repeated as the queen of gravel in the Life Time Grand Prix for a third time in four years, while Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) was ousted from his three-year reign by New Zealander Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano).
The final two events in Arkansas - the mountain bike race at Little Sugar on October 11 and the gravel event at Big Sugar Classic on October 18 - proved decisive for both elite categories, the overall winners taking home $20,000 each from the $200,000 prize purse.
Villafañe won Little Sugar to claim the women's title, and then went on to win Big Sugar as an exclamation point for her season. Jones wasn't even part of the invitation-only field in the spring, but earned a wildcard spot after winning Unbound Gravel 200 and with fifth place at Big Sugar he took the top spot in the series.
UCI Gravel World Series and World Championships 2025
UCI Gravel World Championships 2025
Comprehensive calendar of global gravel races 2025
Date
Race
Location
Series
Pro distance
Pro prize money
Junior/U23
January 24
McLauren Vale, South Australia
|Row 0 - Cell 3
106km
$10,000 AUD
|Row 0 - Cell 6
January 26
Ukiah, California USA
Grasshopper
75km
|Row 1 - Cell 5
|Row 1 - Cell 6
February 2
Lyons, Colorado USA
|Row 2 - Cell 3
112km
$3,000 US
|Row 2 - Cell 6
February 8
Bakersfield, California USA
|Row 3 - Cell 3
154km
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|Row 3 - Cell 6
Feburary 9
Philippines
Global Earth Series (GES)
240km
|Row 4 - Cell 5
|Row 4 - Cell 6
February 15
Castellon, Spain
UCI Gravel World Series (GWS)
97km
|Row 5 - Cell 5
|Row 5 - Cell 6
February 15-16
Girona, Spain
GES
265km
|Row 6 - Cell 5
|Row 6 - Cell 6
February 22
Maxwell, California
Grasshopper
143km
|Row 7 - Cell 5
|Row 7 - Cell 6
February 23
Great Otway Gravel Grind
Forrest, Vic, Australia
|Row 8 - Cell 3
97km
|Row 8 - Cell 5
|Row 8 - Cell 6
March 1
Costa Rica
GES
160km
|Row 9 - Cell 5
|Row 9 - Cell 6
March 1
Cave Creek, Arizona USA
Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown
166km
|Row 10 - Cell 5
|Row 10 - Cell 6
March 8
Turkey, Texas USA
|Row 11 - Cell 3
148km
$26,000 US
US Junior Gravel Series
March 9
Camboriu, Brazil
GWS
111km
|Row 12 - Cell 5
|Row 12 - Cell 6
March 15
Stillwater, Oklahoma
|Row 13 - Cell 3
162.5km
|Row 13 - Cell 5
|Row 13 - Cell 6
March 23
Turnhout, Belgium
GWS
144km
|Row 14 - Cell 5
|Row 14 - Cell 6
March 23
Sweetwater, Texas
|Row 15 - Cell 3
169km
|Row 15 - Cell 5
|Row 15 - Cell 6
March 29
Elvas, Portugal
GWS
123km
|Row 16 - Cell 5
|Row 16 - Cell 6
March 29
Treviso, Italy
GES
166km
|Row 17 - Cell 5
|Row 17 - Cell 6
April 6
Velden am Wörthersee, Austria
GWS
140km
|Row 18 - Cell 5
|Row 18 - Cell 6
April 10
Monterey, California, USA
Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP)
145km
$30,000 US
|Row 19 - Cell 6
April 11
Monterey, California, USA
|Row 20 - Cell 3
96km
|Row 20 - Cell 5
US Junior Gravel Series, LTGP U23
April 20
Peille, Monaco
GWS
120km
|Row 21 - Cell 5
|Row 21 - Cell 6
April 25
Siniscola, Italy
GWS
122km
|Row 22 - Cell 5
|Row 22 - Cell 6
April 26
Fayetteville,Arkansas, USA
GWS
109km
|Row 23 - Cell 5
|Row 23 - Cell 6
April 26
Mount Crawford, SA, Australia
|Row 24 - Cell 3
102km
|Row 24 - Cell 5
U23; U19 distance is 72km
April 27
Paris, Ontario, Canada
GWS
110km
|Row 25 - Cell 5
|Row 25 - Cell 6
April 27
Del Mar, California
Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown
193km
|Row 26 - Cell 5
|Row 26 - Cell 6
April 27
Ukiah, California USA
Grasshopper
122km
|Row 27 - Cell 5
|Row 27 - Cell 6
May 2
Girona, Spain
GES
360km
|Row 28 - Cell 5
|Row 28 - Cell 6
May 3
Cederberg, South Africa
GWS
114km
|Row 29 - Cell 5
|Row 29 - Cell 6
May 3
Girona, Spain
GES
200km
|Row 30 - Cell 5
|Row 30 - Cell 6
May 10
Derby, Tasmania, Australia
GWS
106km
|Row 31 - Cell 5
|Row 31 - Cell 6
May 10
Duncan Mills, California
Grasshopper
146km
$2,000 for series
|Row 32 - Cell 6
May 11
Valkenburg, Netherlands
GWS
120km
|Row 33 - Cell 5
|Row 33 - Cell 6
May 17
Nannup, WA, Australia
GWS
125km
|Row 34 - Cell 5
|Row 34 - Cell 6
May 17
Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland
GWS
110km
|Row 35 - Cell 5
|Row 35 - Cell 6
May 17
Carson City, Nevada USA
|Row 36 - Cell 3
111km
$10,000 women only
|Row 36 - Cell 6
May 17
Gravel Primavera Borgå
Finland
Nordic Gravel
150km
|Row 37 - Cell 5
|Row 37 - Cell 6
May 24
Hico, Texas USA
|Row 38 - Cell 3
241km
|Row 38 - Cell 5
|Row 38 - Cell 6
May 24
Cedar City, Utah USA
Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown
165km
|Row 39 - Cell 5
|Row 39 - Cell 6
May 30
Emporia, Kansas USA
|Row 40 - Cell 3
563km
|Row 40 - Cell 5
finish Sat
May 31
Aachen, Germany
GWS
123km
|Row 41 - Cell 5
|Row 41 - Cell 6
May 31
Emporia, Kansas USA
LTGP - elit men
322km
$30,000 US
|Row 42 - Cell 6
May 31
Emporia, Kansas USA
LTGP - elite women
322km
|Row 43 - Cell 5
|Row 43 - Cell 6
May 31
Emporia, Kansas USA
|Row 44 - Cell 3
160km
|Row 44 - Cell 5
LTGP U23
May 31
Emporia, Kansas USA
|Row 45 - Cell 3
80km
|Row 45 - Cell 5
US Junior Gravel Series
June 7
Szklarska Poreba - Jakuszyce, Poland
GWS
108km
|Row 46 - Cell 5
|Row 46 - Cell 6
June 7
Thorsby, Alberta, Canada
GES
190km
|Row 47 - Cell 5
|Row 47 - Cell 6
June 8
Duncan, BC, Canada
Belgian Waffle Ride
195km
|Row 48 - Cell 5
|Row 48 - Cell 6
June 14
Blaavands, Denmark
GWS
162km
|Row 49 - Cell 5
|Row 49 - Cell 6
June 14
Hell's Gate, Naivasha, Kenya
GWS
100km
|Row 50 - Cell 5
|Row 50 - Cell 6
June 14
Portola, California USA
GES
161km
|Row 51 - Cell 5
|Row 51 - Cell 6
June 15
Millau, France
GWS
130km
|Row 52 - Cell 5
|Row 52 - Cell 6
June 17-20
Kenya
GES
650km
|Row 53 - Cell 5
|Row 53 - Cell 6
June 21
Vianden, Luxembourg
GWS
120km
|Row 54 - Cell 5
|Row 54 - Cell 6
June 25-29
Bend, Oregon USA
GES
563km
|Row 55 - Cell 5
|Row 55 - Cell 6
June 28
Villars, Switzerland
GWS
104km
|Row 56 - Cell 5
|Row 56 - Cell 6
June 29
Steamboat Sprints, Colorado USA
|Row 57 - Cell 3
182km
$22,000
US Junior Gravel Series (120km)
June 29
Bozeman, Montana USA
Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown
160km
BWR series prize purse tba
|Row 58 - Cell 6
July 5
NGS Bergslagen
Nora, Sweden
Nordic Gravel
173/110km
|Row 59 - Cell 5
NGS U23 division
July 6
Singen, Germany
GWS
136km
|Row 60 - Cell 5
|Row 60 - Cell 6
July 6
El Mastranto, Real de Catorce, Mexico
GES
241km
|Row 61 - Cell 5
|Row 61 - Cell 6
July 12
Peize, Netherlands
GWS
150km
|Row 62 - Cell 5
|Row 62 - Cell 6
July 12
Switzerland
GES
100km
|Row 63 - Cell 5
|Row 63 - Cell 6
July 19
Claresholm, Alberta, Canada
GES
112km
|Row 64 - Cell 5
|Row 64 - Cell 6
July 19
Hvolsvöllur, Iceland
GES
200km
|Row 65 - Cell 5
|Row 65 - Cell 6
Juy 19
Fort Collins, Colorado USA
|Row 66 - Cell 3
190km
|Row 66 - Cell 5
|Row 66 - Cell 6
July 26
Fraga, Spain
GES
200km
|Row 67 - Cell 5
|Row 67 - Cell 6
August 2
Zarasai, Lithuania
GES
150km
|Row 68 - Cell 5
|Row 68 - Cell 6
August 2
Dirty Sipoo / Finnish Championships
Sipoo, Finland
Nordic Gravel
150km
|Row 69 - Cell 5
NGS U23 divisions
August 8-9
Tukum, Latvia
GES
144km
|Row 70 - Cell 5
|Row 70 - Cell 6
August 9
FNLD GRVL
Lahti, Finland
|Row 71 - Cell 3
177km
€7,000
|Row 71 - Cell 6
August 10
Heathland Gravel
Terhills, Maasmechelen, Belgium
|Row 72 - Cell 3
160km
|Row 72 - Cell 5
|Row 72 - Cell 6
August 16
Halmstad, Sweden
GWS
133km
|Row 73 - Cell 5
|Row 73 - Cell 6
August 16
Iowa City, Iowa USA
GES
161km
|Row 74 - Cell 5
|Row 74 - Cell 6
August 23
Fubine, Italy
GWS
142km
|Row 75 - Cell 5
|Row 75 - Cell 6
August 23
Windhoek, Namibia
GWS
160km
|Row 76 - Cell 5
|Row 76 - Cell 6
August 23
Lincoln, Nebraska USA
GES
241km
$100,000 US
|Row 77 - Cell 6
August 28-31
Rebecca's Private Idaho stage race
Sun Valley, Idaho USA
GES
321km
|Row 78 - Cell 5
|Row 78 - Cell 6
August 30
Houffalize, Belgium
GWS
110km
|Row 79 - Cell 5
|Row 79 - Cell 6
September 6
Falling Leaves Lahti
Lahti, Finland
GES
180km
|Row 80 - Cell 5
|Row 80 - Cell 6
September 6-7
Llyn Brenig, Wales
GWS
111km
|Row 81 - Cell 5
|Row 81 - Cell 6
September 13
Saga Gravel
Paredones, Chile
GES
150km
|Row 82 - Cell 5
|Row 82 - Cell 6
September 13
Mammoth Lakes, California, USA
GWS
145km
|Row 83 - Cell 5
|Row 83 - Cell 6
September 13
Les Angles, France
GWS
100km
|Row 84 - Cell 5
|Row 84 - Cell 6
September 20
Girona, Spain
GWS
129km
|Row 85 - Cell 5
|Row 85 - Cell 6
September 21
Avezzano, Italy
GWS
148/88km
|Row 86 - Cell 5
|Row 86 - Cell 6
September 27
Wasatch All-Road
Heber City, Utah, USA
|Row 87 - Cell 3
132km
|Row 87 - Cell 5
|Row 87 - Cell 6
September 27
Trinidad, Colorado, USA
|Row 88 - Cell 3
177km
|Row 88 - Cell 5
|Row 88 - Cell 6
September 28
Ponts, Spain
GES
161km
$37,500 series prize purse
|Row 89 - Cell 6
October 4
BWR North Carolina
Asheville, North Carolina, USA
Belgian Waffle Ride
187km
|Row 90 - Cell 5
|Row 90 - Cell 6
October 11-12
Zuid Limberg, Netherlands
World Championships
180/131km
|Row 91 - Cell 5
|Row 91 - Cell 6
October 18
Bentonville, Arkansas, USA
LTGP
161km
$30,000 US
LTGP U23
October 19
Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium
GWS 2026
150km
|Row 93 - Cell 5
|Row 93 - Cell 6
October 26
SEYMOUR, Victoria, Australia
GWS 2026
135km
|Row 94 - Cell 5
|Row 94 - Cell 6
October 26-November 1
Knysna, South Africa
|Row 95 - Cell 3
850km
$150,000
|Row 95 - Cell 6
November 1
Kanchanaburi, Thailand
GWS 2026
130km
|Row 96 - Cell 5
|Row 96 - Cell 6
November 9
Ourique, Portugal
GWS 2026
119km
|Row 97 - Cell 5
|Row 97 - Cell 6
November 23
BWR Mexico
Queretaro, Mexico
Belgian Waffle Ride
180km
|Row 98 - Cell 5
|Row 98 - Cell 6
