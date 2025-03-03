Gravel Races 2025

How big is gravel racing in 2025? It's fair to say an avalanche of events emerging on the global landscape, for amateurs and pros alike, proves the off-road discipline is still rising in popularity.

Collections of races now form several regional and multi-national series, the UCI Trek Gravel World Series the largest with 33 events in 21 countries, having grown from just 10 events in 2022. The appeal of the events is not an overall prize or payout, but opportunities to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, the top 25% of finishers in pro and age categories earning invitations to compete for rainbow stripes in the fall.

Grasshopper Adventure Series 2025

Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock p/b Terun) used two wins in the the five-race Grasshopper Adventure Series to take the women's overall title. She closed with 216 points to give her a 28-point advantage on her nearest rival, Kelly Brennan.

Taj Krieger (Rio Grande) finished third in the final event at King Ridge to secure the men's overall with 185 points, which gave him a 10-point margin to Ben Frederick.

Belgian Waffle Ride Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel 2025

Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) and Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) won the elite series titles at the 2025 Belgian Waffle Ride Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel, a best three-out-of-four series in the US.

Parks was second at BWR California and third at both the Utah and Montana stops to secure her top spot. Finsterwald pair of top 10 finishes at Arizona and California then won a two-rider sprint at Montana to claim the men's overall.

Gravel Earth Series 2025

The 2025 Gravel Earth Series culminated on September 28 at Ranxo Gravel in Spain, where Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) won the elite titles.

A total of 23 events were held between February and September in the global race series, with USA's Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) and Dutch rider Piotr Havik (Classified x Rose) leading the standings through two-thirds of the calendar.

Klöser finished on the podium of all six of the GES events in which she took part, with victories at The Rift, CORE4, Gravel Worlds and then Ranxo Gravel. The winner at Traka 360 winner and Lost & Found, Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) finished second overall and her teammate Aguirre finished third overall.

Klaris won the first round at Santa Vall, then The Rift and Megre, going second at Ranxo Gravel to secure the top spot for men in the GES standings. Havik finished second overall and Traka 360 winner Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) was third.

Life Time Grand Prix series 2025

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) repeated as the queen of gravel in the Life Time Grand Prix for a third time in four years, while Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) was ousted from his three-year reign by New Zealander Cameron Jones (Scott-Shimano).

The final two events in Arkansas - the mountain bike race at Little Sugar on October 11 and the gravel event at Big Sugar Classic on October 18 - proved decisive for both elite categories, the overall winners taking home $20,000 each from the $200,000 prize purse.

Villafañe won Little Sugar to claim the women's title, and then went on to win Big Sugar as an exclamation point for her season. Jones wasn't even part of the invitation-only field in the spring, but earned a wildcard spot after winning Unbound Gravel 200 and with fifth place at Big Sugar he took the top spot in the series.

Comprehensive calendar of global gravel races 2025

Date

Race

Location

Series

Pro distance

Pro prize money

Junior/U23

January 24

RADL GRVL

McLauren Vale, South Australia

Row 0 - Cell 3

106km

$10,000 AUD

Row 0 - Cell 6

January 26

Low Gap

Ukiah, California USA

Grasshopper

75km

Row 1 - Cell 5 Row 1 - Cell 6

February 2

Old Man Winter Bike Rally

Lyons, Colorado USA

Row 2 - Cell 3

112km

$3,000 US

Row 2 - Cell 6

February 8

BMC Rock Cobbler

Bakersfield, California USA

Row 3 - Cell 3

154km

Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 6

Feburary 9

Attck Unrstrktd

Philippines

Global Earth Series (GES)

240km

Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 6

February 15

Castellon Gravel Race

Castellon, Spain

UCI Gravel World Series (GWS)

97km

Row 5 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 6

February 15-16

Santa Vall stage race

Girona, Spain

GES

265km

Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6

February 22

Huffmaster

Maxwell, California

Grasshopper

143km

Row 7 - Cell 5 Row 7 - Cell 6

February 23

Great Otway Gravel Grind

Forrest, Vic, Australia

Row 8 - Cell 3

97km

Row 8 - Cell 5 Row 8 - Cell 6

March 1

Giro Pio

Costa Rica

GES

160km

Row 9 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 6

March 1

BWR Arizona

Cave Creek, Arizona USA

Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown

166km

Row 10 - Cell 5 Row 10 - Cell 6

March 8

Valley of Tears Gravel Race

Turkey, Texas USA

Row 11 - Cell 3

148km

$26,000 US

US Junior Gravel Series

March 9

Gravel Brazil

Camboriu, Brazil

GWS

111km

Row 12 - Cell 5 Row 12 - Cell 6

March 15

The Mid South

Stillwater, Oklahoma

Row 13 - Cell 3

162.5km

Row 13 - Cell 5 Row 13 - Cell 6

March 23

Turnhout Gravel

Turnhout, Belgium

GWS

144km

Row 14 - Cell 5 Row 14 - Cell 6

March 23

Rattlesnake Gravel Grind

Sweetwater, Texas

Row 15 - Cell 3

169km

Row 15 - Cell 5 Row 15 - Cell 6

March 29

114 Gravel Race

Elvas, Portugal

GWS

123km

Row 16 - Cell 5 Row 16 - Cell 6

March 29

The Hills

Treviso, Italy

GES

166km

Row 17 - Cell 5 Row 17 - Cell 6

April 6

Wörthersee Gravel Race

Velden am Wörthersee, Austria

GWS

140km

Row 18 - Cell 5 Row 18 - Cell 6

April 10

Sea Otter Classic Gravel elites

Monterey, California, USA

Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP)

145km

$30,000 US

Row 19 - Cell 6

April 11

Sea Otter Classic Gravel

Monterey, California, USA

Row 20 - Cell 3

96km

Row 20 - Cell 5

US Junior Gravel Series, LTGP U23

April 20

Monaco Gravel Race

Peille, Monaco

GWS

120km

Row 21 - Cell 5 Row 21 - Cell 6

April 25

Giro Sardegna Gravel

Siniscola, Italy

GWS

122km

Row 22 - Cell 5 Row 22 - Cell 6

April 26

Highlands Gravel Classic

Fayetteville,Arkansas, USA

GWS

109km

Row 23 - Cell 5 Row 23 - Cell 6

April 26

Ponderosa Pines/Australian Championships

Mount Crawford, SA, Australia

Row 24 - Cell 3

102km

Row 24 - Cell 5

U23; U19 distance is 72km

April 27

Paris to Ancaster

Paris, Ontario, Canada

GWS

110km

Row 25 - Cell 5 Row 25 - Cell 6

April 27

BWR California

Del Mar, California

Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown

193km

Row 26 - Cell 5 Row 26 - Cell 6

April 27

Ukiah-Mendo Gravel Epic

Ukiah, California USA

Grasshopper

122km

Row 27 - Cell 5 Row 27 - Cell 6

May 2

The Traka 360

Girona, Spain

GES

360km

Row 28 - Cell 5 Row 28 - Cell 6

May 3

The Ceder Gravel Race

Cederberg, South Africa

GWS

114km

Row 29 - Cell 5 Row 29 - Cell 6

May 3

The Traka 200

Girona, Spain

GES

200km

Row 30 - Cell 5 Row 30 - Cell 6

May 10

The Devils Cardigan

Derby, Tasmania, Australia

GWS

106km

Row 31 - Cell 5 Row 31 - Cell 6

May 10

King Ridge

Duncan Mills, California

Grasshopper

146km

$2,000 for series

Row 32 - Cell 6

May 11

Marly Grav Race

Valkenburg, Netherlands

GWS

120km

Row 33 - Cell 5 Row 33 - Cell 6

May 17

Seven

Nannup, WA, Australia

GWS

125km

Row 34 - Cell 5 Row 34 - Cell 6

May 17

The Gralloch

Gatehouse of Fleet, Scotland

GWS

110km

Row 35 - Cell 5 Row 35 - Cell 6

May 17

Stetina's Paydirt

Carson City, Nevada USA

Row 36 - Cell 3

111km

$10,000 women only

Row 36 - Cell 6

May 17

Gravel Primavera Borgå

Finland

Nordic Gravel

150km

Row 37 - Cell 5 Row 37 - Cell 6

May 24

Gravel Locos

Hico, Texas USA

Row 38 - Cell 3

241km

Row 38 - Cell 5 Row 38 - Cell 6

May 24

BWR Utah

Cedar City, Utah USA

Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown

165km

Row 39 - Cell 5 Row 39 - Cell 6

May 30

Life Time Unbound Gravel XL 350

Emporia, Kansas USA

Row 40 - Cell 3

563km

Row 40 - Cell 5

finish Sat

May 31

3RIDES Gravel Race

Aachen, Germany

GWS

123km

Row 41 - Cell 5 Row 41 - Cell 6

May 31

Life Time Unbound Gravel 200

Emporia, Kansas USA

LTGP - elit men

322km

$30,000 US

Row 42 - Cell 6

May 31

Life Time Unbound Gravel

Emporia, Kansas USA

LTGP - elite women

322km

Row 43 - Cell 5 Row 43 - Cell 6

May 31

Life Time Unbound Gravel 100

Emporia, Kansas USA

Row 44 - Cell 3

160km

Row 44 - Cell 5

LTGP U23

May 31

Life Time Unbound Gravel 50

Emporia, Kansas USA

Row 45 - Cell 3

80km

Row 45 - Cell 5

US Junior Gravel Series

June 7

Gravel Adventure

Szklarska Poreba - Jakuszyce, Poland

GWS

108km

Row 46 - Cell 5 Row 46 - Cell 6

June 7

Festivus of Gravel

Thorsby, Alberta, Canada

GES

190km

Row 47 - Cell 5 Row 47 - Cell 6

June 8

BWR British Columbia

Duncan, BC, Canada

Belgian Waffle Ride

195km

Row 48 - Cell 5 Row 48 - Cell 6

June 14

Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk

Blaavands, Denmark

GWS

162km

Row 49 - Cell 5 Row 49 - Cell 6

June 14

Safari Gravel Race

Hell's Gate, Naivasha, Kenya

GWS

100km

Row 50 - Cell 5 Row 50 - Cell 6

June 14

Lost & Found Gravel

Portola, California USA

GES

161km

Row 51 - Cell 5 Row 51 - Cell 6

June 15

Wish One Millau Grands Causses

Millau, France

GWS

130km

Row 52 - Cell 5 Row 52 - Cell 6

June 17-20

Migration Gravel stage race

Kenya

GES

650km

Row 53 - Cell 5 Row 53 - Cell 6

June 21

Eislek Gravel Luxembourg

Vianden, Luxembourg

GWS

120km

Row 54 - Cell 5 Row 54 - Cell 6

June 25-29

Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder stage race

Bend, Oregon USA

GES

563km

Row 55 - Cell 5 Row 55 - Cell 6

June 28

Gravel Suisse

Villars, Switzerland

GWS

104km

Row 56 - Cell 5 Row 56 - Cell 6

June 29

SBT GRVL Race

Steamboat Sprints, Colorado USA

Row 57 - Cell 3

182km

$22,000

US Junior Gravel Series (120km)

June 29

BWR Montana

Bozeman, Montana USA

Belgian Waffle Ride/Quad-Tripel Crown

160km

BWR series prize purse tba

Row 58 - Cell 6

July 5

NGS Bergslagen

Nora, Sweden

Nordic Gravel

173/110km

Row 59 - Cell 5

NGS U23 division

July 6

Hegau Gravel Festival

Singen, Germany

GWS

136km

Row 60 - Cell 5 Row 60 - Cell 6

July 6

Gravel México

El Mastranto, Real de Catorce, Mexico

GES

241km

Row 61 - Cell 5 Row 61 - Cell 6

July 12

Gravel One Fifty

Peize, Netherlands

GWS

150km

Row 62 - Cell 5 Row 62 - Cell 6

July 12

Alpin Gravel Challenge

Switzerland

GES

100km

Row 63 - Cell 5 Row 63 - Cell 6

July 19

The Range

Claresholm, Alberta, Canada

GES

112km

Row 64 - Cell 5 Row 64 - Cell 6

July 19

The Rift

Hvolsvöllur, Iceland

GES

200km

Row 65 - Cell 5 Row 65 - Cell 6

Juy 19

FoCo Fondo

Fort Collins, Colorado USA

Row 66 - Cell 3

190km

Row 66 - Cell 5 Row 66 - Cell 6

July 26

Gravel Desert Monegros

Fraga, Spain

GES

200km

Row 67 - Cell 5 Row 67 - Cell 6

August 2

Megre Gravel

Zarasai, Lithuania

GES

150km

Row 68 - Cell 5 Row 68 - Cell 6

August 2

Dirty Sipoo / Finnish Championships

Sipoo, Finland

Nordic Gravel

150km

Row 69 - Cell 5

NGS U23 divisions

August 8-9

Gravel Weekend

Tukum, Latvia

GES

144km

Row 70 - Cell 5 Row 70 - Cell 6

August 9

FNLD GRVL

Lahti, Finland

Row 71 - Cell 3

177km

€7,000

Row 71 - Cell 6

August 10

Heathland Gravel

Terhills, Maasmechelen, Belgium

Row 72 - Cell 3

160km

Row 72 - Cell 5 Row 72 - Cell 6

August 16

Gravel Grit 'n Grind

Halmstad, Sweden

GWS

133km

Row 73 - Cell 5 Row 73 - Cell 6

August 16

CORE4

Iowa City, Iowa USA

GES

161km

Row 74 - Cell 5 Row 74 - Cell 6

August 23

Monsterrando

Fubine, Italy

GWS

142km

Row 75 - Cell 5 Row 75 - Cell 6

August 23

Khomas100

Windhoek, Namibia

GWS

160km

Row 76 - Cell 5 Row 76 - Cell 6

August 23

Lauf Gravel Worlds

Lincoln, Nebraska USA

GES

241km

$100,000 US

Row 77 - Cell 6

August 28-31

Rebecca's Private Idaho stage race

Sun Valley, Idaho USA

GES

321km

Row 78 - Cell 5 Row 78 - Cell 6

August 30

Houffa Gravel

Houffalize, Belgium

GWS

110km

Row 79 - Cell 5 Row 79 - Cell 6

September 6

Falling Leaves Lahti

Lahti, Finland

GES

180km

Row 80 - Cell 5 Row 80 - Cell 6

September 6-7

Graean Cymru

Llyn Brenig, Wales

GWS

111km

Row 81 - Cell 5 Row 81 - Cell 6

September 13

Saga Gravel

Paredones, Chile

GES

150km

Row 82 - Cell 5 Row 82 - Cell 6

September 13

Mammoth TUFF

Mammoth Lakes, California, USA

GWS

145km

Row 83 - Cell 5 Row 83 - Cell 6

September 13

66 Degrés Sud - Le Gravel

Les Angles, France

GWS

100km

Row 84 - Cell 5 Row 84 - Cell 6

September 20

Sea Otter Europe Girona

Girona, Spain

GWS

129km

Row 85 - Cell 5 Row 85 - Cell 6

September 21

UEC European Gravel Championships

Avezzano, Italy

GWS

148/88km

Row 86 - Cell 5 Row 86 - Cell 6

September 27

Wasatch All-Road

Heber City, Utah, USA

Row 87 - Cell 3

132km

Row 87 - Cell 5 Row 87 - Cell 6

September 27

The Rad Dirt Fest

Trinidad, Colorado, USA

Row 88 - Cell 3

177km

Row 88 - Cell 5 Row 88 - Cell 6

September 28

Ranxo Gravel

Ponts, Spain

GES

161km

$37,500 series prize purse

Row 89 - Cell 6

October 4

BWR North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina, USA

Belgian Waffle Ride

187km

Row 90 - Cell 5 Row 90 - Cell 6

October 11-12

UCI Gravel World Championships

Zuid Limberg, Netherlands

World Championships

180/131km

Row 91 - Cell 5 Row 91 - Cell 6

October 18

Life Time Big Sugar Gravel

Bentonville, Arkansas, USA

LTGP

161km

$30,000 US

LTGP U23

October 19

Legacy Gravel

Vlaams-Brabant, Belgium

GWS 2026

150km

Row 93 - Cell 5 Row 93 - Cell 6

October 26

Gravelista

SEYMOUR, Victoria, Australia

GWS 2026

135km

Row 94 - Cell 5 Row 94 - Cell 6

October 26-November 1

Gravel Burn

Knysna, South Africa

Row 95 - Cell 3

850km

$150,000

Row 95 - Cell 6

November 1

Dustman

Kanchanaburi, Thailand

GWS 2026

130km

Row 96 - Cell 5 Row 96 - Cell 6

November 9

Alentejo Gravel

Ourique, Portugal

GWS 2026

119km

Row 97 - Cell 5 Row 97 - Cell 6

November 23

BWR Mexico

Queretaro, Mexico

Belgian Waffle Ride

180km

Row 98 - Cell 5 Row 98 - Cell 6
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

