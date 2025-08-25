UCI Gravel World Series – Romain Bardet and Erica Magnaldi sweep up solo victories after attacking on the climbs of Monsterrando Gravel

Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) at his last race on the WorldTour, the Criterium du Dauphine

Newly-retired WorldTour professional Romain Bardet (Picnic PostNL) has clearly not lost the competitive edge, quickly working his way to the top step in gravel racing with a solo victory in the men's elite category of the Monsterrando UCI Gravel World Series race in Italy.

In the women's elite category it was current WorldTour rider Erica Magnaldi who claimed the victory, the Italian UAE Team ADQ climber having incorporated the race into her schedule for training but in the end walking away with the top result after attacking on the final climbs.

Magnaldi also crossed the line of the 120km event in the Monferrato wine region solo, carving out a gap of nearly three minutes to Nicole Frain (Ridley Racing) while mountain biker Irina Lützelschwab was third. The two riders on the lower steps of the podium claimed exactly the same places as they had at the Gravel Grit n Grind in Sweden last week.

Bardet, who had made his series debut at last week's Swedish qualifier with a top-ten finish, hit the front of the race with Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) at about three quarters of the way through. Schmidt fell away, finishing 18th, but the four-time Tour de France stage winner held firm, keeping at bay the chase from defending champion Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray).

"After the hectic start the race split finally just past [the] halfway point and it was four of us fighting for the win," said Vakoč on Instagram. "About 30km to go Romain and Mads Würtz Schmidt powered away on a steep climb and then it was 2 against 2 with about 30s in between. In the last 15km Mads faded and I dug deep again, distancing my companion and trying to reach for the win and had Romain in sight but could get close enough."

Vakoč crossed the line 28 seconds back in second. Third was Mathijs Loman (SWATT Club) at just over a minute back from Bardet.

The Monsterrando event, which has 1,790m of elevation gain with a flatter southern loop then a tough northern section, has been part of the UCI Gravel World Series since its opening year in 2022. It was one of two series events this weekend, with the rounds across the globe acting as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships to be held in the Netherlands from October 11-12.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's elite top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Romain Bardet 3:25:47 2 Petr Vakoč +0:28 3 Mathijs Loman +1:02 4 Nils Brun +1:11 5 Joel Roth +1:12