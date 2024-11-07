2025 Gravel Earth Series expands to include North American Gravel Worlds and new Last Grizzly race

Global gravel series expands prize purse to €37,500 and includes 25 events in 15 countries

Podium at 2024 Ranxo Gravel, finale of Gravel Earth Series: Race and series winner Karolina Migoń (center), Klara Sofie Skovgard second, Morgan Aguirre third
The Gravel Earth Series announced 25 events across 15 countries would be part of a third edition for the collection of competitions, with eight events in North America. A new scoring system will determine overall winners to share in a prize purse boosted to €37,500 in prizes for three independent rankings - elite male, elite female and non-binary.

The opening and closing events return to Spain, with La Santa Vall on February 15-16, revised to a two-day stage race, and the finale at Ranxo Gravel which is tentatively set for September 28, but the date is still to be confirmed.

