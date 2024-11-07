2025 Gravel Earth Series expands to include North American Gravel Worlds and new Last Grizzly race

The Gravel Earth Series announced 25 events across 15 countries would be part of a third edition for the collection of competitions, with eight events in North America. A new scoring system will determine overall winners to share in a prize purse boosted to €37,500 in prizes for three independent rankings - elite male, elite female and non-binary.

The opening and closing events return to Spain, with La Santa Vall on February 15-16, revised to a two-day stage race, and the finale at Ranxo Gravel which is tentatively set for September 28, but the date is still to be confirmed.

The series added six races in North America including the Festivus of Gravel and The Range in western Canada and four in the US: the Lost & Found Bike Ride in California, CORE4 in Iowa, Gravel Worlds in Nebraska and Last Grizzly Gravel in Utah.

Gravel Worlds, which has been around for 16 years and trademarked the name in 2021, was eager for the announcement on Thursday. Jason Strohbehn, lead promoter of Gravel Worlds told Cyclingnews, "We've actually been talking to them since their first year. We haven't really done any race series or anything like that in the past, so we were a little hesitant on doing anything.

"We've really seen the great work that they've done around the world, and it was a good fit to join Global Earth Series. We know that they're trying to do something different that brings a lot of people together from around the world."

The Traka, Migration Gravel Race, The Rift, Ranxo Gravel and a stop at the Nordic Gravel Series are back, being five of the original seven races from the 2023 launch. Off the schedule from the North America calendar this year is Ukiah-Mendo Gravel in northern California, part of the Grasshopper Adventure Series on April 27.

The collection of independent races grew to 20 events in 13 countries in 2024, Simen Nordahl Svendsen of Norway edged USA's Griffin Easter for the men's title, while Polish rider Karolina Migoń completed a solid campaign ahead of US riders Sarah Sturm and Morgan Aguirre, who tied for second. Mattia De Marchi and Annabel Fisher were crowned champions in the first year of the series.

Points provided for scores in the Gravel Earth Series are distributed from an 'exponential scoring system', scaled on the degree of difficulty and level of prominence. First-place finishers can score 1,000 at the base events, and more challenging events then offer an increase in either 10% or 20% for points on offer.

Rankings will be determined for elite women, elite men and non-binary categories based on a sum of four of the highest scores of completed races on the calendar, with Ranxo Gravel a required race for final standings. A total purse of €37,500 will be distributed among the top 10 finishers in each of the three independent categories, each winner receiving €2,500.

Gravel Earth Series organisers stress that the circuit provides events with ride options for not just the elite athletes, but amateurs as well, and provide opportunities to explore great outdoor spaces around the globe.

"Each event in the circuit will be a unique space for gathering and connection for the entire community. Scenic value is the primary criterion for inclusion in the circuit, with a clear emphasis on environmental respect and the promotion of sustainable, responsible gravel. This charter of values has guided the Gravel Earth Series from day one and will continue to be the foundation for a 2025 filled with adventure," a statement read in a Klassmark press release.

US expansion

Strohbehn said a major factor to accept a spot in the series was a commitment by organisers, Klassmark, to preserve 'genuine' gravel events and promote environmental sustainability. It would also elevate Gravel Worlds on the international gravel scene.

"A big motivator for us, we really want to show off Nebraska's beauty. It truly is beautiful here. We're a very challenging race with over 10,000 feet of climbing in 150 miles. We're here to celebrate the fast people, but definitely there to celebrate the people that come in last place too," added Strohbehm.

"We love donating money and helping out Nebraska nonprofits. So with our $100,000 that we've committed in donations next year, part of that will be offsetting our carbon footprint through donations to Arbor Day Foundation." He noted that National Arbor Day was founded in Nebraska and is a civic holiday in that state.

Gravel Worlds has opened registrations for 2025, as have Festivus of Gravel, Lost & Found, Rebecca's Private Idaho and Oregon Trail Gravel Grinder from among the North American lineup. CORE4 registration opens November 12 and The Last Grizzly registration opens November 15.

The Last Grizzly is a new gravel event, organised by the same group which puts on Oregon Trail. Peter Stetina, who was third overall in last year's Gravel Earth Series, said he thought the addition of races in North America was good for the growth of the discipline, as "the Gravel Earth Series team is making a big push into some American races. Their races are gravel-bike focused," he told Cyclingnews.

"We are excited to have not one but two of our premier gravel events included in the 2025 Gravel Earth Series," said race director Chad Sperry of Breakaway Promotions.

"Last year we saw a significant increase in our total registrations as well as the deepest pro field we have had to date at the Oregon Trail Gravel Stage Race. Now we have the privilege of including the Last Grizzly Gravel Stage Race in the 2025 series. One huge focus we share with the Gravel Earth Series is working to reduce our impact on the environment while producing a top level event for all to enjoy."

Michigan's Barry Roubaix, taking place April 12, was expected to be included for an inaugural appearance in the Gravel Earth Series, but organisers said there just wasn't enough time to adjust plans for inclusion.

"We will not be a part of the GES for the coming season. We were invited just a few weeks ago but our registration opens this Saturday and sells out quickly," race Co-Director Matt Acker told Cyclingnews." We didn't think there was enough time to get everything in order to impact our event, and didn't want issues with riders wishing to participate but missing the registration if that makes sense. Perhaps next year!"

Gravel Earth Series calendar 2025

Base events

March 1 Giro Pio (Costa Rica) - 100 miles 'large' MTB route

June 7 Festivus of Gravel (Thorsby, Alberta, Canada) - 183 'the Terrible'

June 14 Road to Desolation (Graaff-Reinet, South Africa) - 111 miles

June 26-29 Brutal Gravel (Terrojo Sachica, Colombia) - 54 miles

July 19-20 The Range (Claresholm, Alberta, Canada) - 70 miles

July 26 Monegros Desert Festival (Fraga, Spain) - tbd

+10% score events

February 15-16 Santa Vall (Girona, Spain) - stage race, 127 miles over two days

March 29 The Hills (Treviso, Italy) - 103 miles

April 11-13 Ibereólic Gravel Tierra de Campos 360 (Castile and León, Spain) - stage race, 165 miles over three days

May 3 The Traka 200 (Girona, Spain) - 124.2 miles

June 14 Lost & Found Gravel Festival (Portola, California) - "Full Bull" 100 miles

July 6 Gravel Mexico (El Mastranto, Real de Catorce, Mexico) - 150 miles

July 12-13 Alpin Gravel Challenge (Switzerland) - tbd

July 19 The Rift (Hvolsvöllur, Iceland) - 124 miles

August 2 Megre Gravel (Zarasai, Lithuania) - 93 miles

August 8-10 Gravel Weekend (Tukums, Latvia) - 90 miles

August 16 CORE4 (Iowa City, Iowa) - 100 miles

August 29 Rebecca's Private Idaho (Sun Valley, Idaho) - stage race, 200 miles over 4 days

September 6 Falling Leaves Lahti (Lahti, Finland) - 112 miles

September 13 Saga Gravel (Paredones, Chile) - 93 miles

September 19-21 Last Grizzly Gravel (Ogden, Utah) - 270 miles over three days

+20% score events