Harsh weather accompanies US gravel season openers at Low Gap and Old Man Winter - Gallery

By
published

Gravel racing kicks off in California with UCI Gravel World Series and Gravel Earth Series set for mid-February starts

Framed by the Rocky Mountains, the front group of riders endures in windy conditions at 2025 Old Man Winter
Framed by the Rocky Mountains, the front group of riders endures in windy conditions at 2025 Old Man Winter (Image credit: Eddie Clark)
While pro road racing season is underway from the warm climates of Australia, the Middle East and southern Spain, the opening chapters for North American gravel dismiss comfortable climates and plunge into the cold and moist northern months of north California and Colorado. 

Peter Stetina (Canyon) and Kate Courtney (Rivian/Allied/Red Bull) grabbed the glory in Ukiah, California on January 26 at the opening round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series, five events on tap through May 10. This past weekend it was Noah Granigan (Miami Blazers) and Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor/The Feed/Wahoo/PERC) who took victories in windy conditions at Old Man Winter Bicycle Rally in Colorado.

Peter Stetina rides solo to win at Low Gap on January 26, 2025
Peter Stetina rides solo to win at Low Gap on January 26, 2025(Image credit: Brian Tucker @btuckerpics)
