The Traka 360: Mads Würtz Schmidt completes the double with dominant victory, as Rosa Klöser wins with impressive 90km solo on challenging Girona gravel

European champion Mads Würtz Schmidt (Specialized Off-Road) and Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) claimed victories at The Traka 360, both triumphing solo in the 325km race in Girona race which draws the attention of the gravel world.

Hugo Drechou (Gravel Nation) was second among the men's pro field with Matt Beers (Specialized Off-Road) third after the chasing group split apart in an aggressive finale, eventually finishing some 11 minutes down on Würtz Schmidt.

In the women's race, Axelle Dubau-Prévot (EF Education-Oatly) was the runner-up for the second year in a row, unable to match the formidable effort from Klöser, whilst Geerike Scheurs (Specialized Off-Road) took third after a long solo chase in the race, which is the jewel of the Gravel Earth Series.

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Würtz Schmidt spent over 100km solo, pulling out a huge gap on a large chasing group, and completing the course in nine hours, 57 minutes and 38 seconds to succeed Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) as the winner.

It's back-to-back Traka wins for the Dane, who won the 200km event last year, and indeed he is the first rider to win both headline events at The Traka –

"I'm really proud of that, maybe I completed Traka then," he said at the finish. "But no, I really love this race. I live in Girona, it's a beautiful course, it's demanding, it's super difficult, it's super technical, it has a lot of climbing. It's got everything, and you really need to be a complete rider to be able to do a good race here. So I'm extremely proud of what I've done."

However, asked if he might go for the triple and try to win the 560 race, Würtz Schmidt told Cyclingnews, "Never ever, never never never. I'm back on the 200 next year. I'm happy I won this, because now I don't have to do it again."

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Klöser finished in a time of 11 hours, 27 minutes and 57 seconds, finishing 12:53 ahead of Dubau-Prévot in the end, and 18:29 clear of Sch