UCI Gravel World Series – Rosa Klöser heads straight from Tour de Suisse to top step at Eislek Gravel Luxembourg, Mathijs Looman wins men's race

Petr Vakoč clinches second in tight sprint as women's runner-up Larissa Hartog crosses line more than five minutes after dominant Klöser

Eislek Gravel Luxembourg 2025
The women's field at Eislek Gravel Luxembourg 2025 (Image credit: Adrien Protano / Eislek Gravel Luxembourg)

Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing) and Mathijs Looman (Swatt Club) claimed victory at Eislek Gravel on Saturday, with Looman claiming his first big gravel victory after a tight sprint at the new Luxembourg round of the UCI Gravel World Series, while 2024 Unbound winner Klöser went solo to snare the top step.

Klöser, who had made a last minute decision to take on the event less than a week after wrapping up the Tour de Suisse on the road, had joined Wish One winner Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numero 31 Par Cafe du Cycliste) and Marie Schreiber (SD Worx-Protime) out the front to form a leading trio in the women's race though Schreiber then punctured and Klöser took off alone. Larissa Hartog (ZZPR NL Orange Babies) caught and passed Dubau-Prévot to take second while the French rider held on for third.

"I wanted to have an active race so I pushed hard from the gun and it paid off," said Klöser in an Instagram post. "I committed and managed to pull out around a 6 min gap to the finish line."

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Rosa Klöser (Canyon Factory Racing)

3:49:50

2

Larissa Hartog (ZZPR NL Orange Babies)

+5:29

3

Axelle Dubau-Prévot (Numero 31 Par Cafe du Cycliste)

+10:08

4

Annemaria Worst (Cyclocross Reds)

+14:55

5

Katharina Worst (Embrace the World)

+15:07

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club)

3:27:40

2

Petr Vakoč (Canyon)

"

3

Mees Hendrikx (Heizomat Herrrmann)

+1

4

Kevin Panhuyzen (Giant Liv Benelux Offroad)

+1:33

5

Daan Grosemans (Shifting Gears)

"

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

