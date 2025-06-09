UCI Gravel World Series – Adam Toupalik and Hanna Nilsson win Gravel Adventure Poland
Runner-up spots for Petr Vakoč and British champion Annabel Fisher
Adam Toupalik (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Hanna Nilsson (Sartoria Ciclistica Squadra Corse) claimed the top spots at Gravel Adventure, holding off Petr Vakoč (Canyon) and British champion Annabel Fisher (BIXS Far Out) in the UCI Gravel World Series round in Poland.
Toupalik delivered a time of 3:51:19 for the 128km event, crossing the line in the men's elite race just over a minute ahead of Vakoč, who was forging through the fatigue of Unbound 200. Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing) was 4:26 back from the winner, the Belgian taking third at the event for a second year running.
Nilsson took her first Gravel World Series win at the women's elite race, which looped out from Jakuszyce, with a time of 4:46:01, beating Fisher in a tight dash to the line. Theresa Rindler Bachl (Protective Factory Team) was third, 24 seconds back.
The race had started in fine conditions but was then hit by heavy rain mid-event.
"During the downhill all of us got extremely cold," said Nilsson, of the situation after the rain, in a social media post . "In the final 10km I went to the front to push a bit more because I had to get some heat back in my body.
"With 4km to go I turned around and noticed we were only with 2 girls. From there on it was full gas and I was able to cross the finish line with enough seconds to put my hands up in the air."
Last year Hans Becking and Carolin Schiff claimed the victories in the Polish race, which was early to join the UCI Gravel World Series. The series has rounds scattered around the globe, all acting as qualifying for the UCI Gravel World Championships, to be held on October 11 and 12 in Limburg in 2025. The next events are Gravel Challenge Blaavands Huk in Denmark and Safari Gravel Race in Kenya on Saturday June 14 then there is Wish One Millau Grands Causses on Sunday June 14.
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Adam Toupalik
|3:51:19
|2
|Petr Vakoč
|+1:00
|3
|Seppe Rombouts
|+4:26
|4
|Adam Żuber
|+6:22
|5
|Andrew Lydic
|+7:12
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Hanna Nilsson
|4:46:01
|2
|Annabel Fisher
|+05
|3
|Theresa Rindler Bachl
|+24
|4
|Sabine Sommer
|+2:38
|5
|Melissa Wijfje
|+3:12
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Gravel World Series – Adam Toupalik and Hanna Nilsson win Gravel Adventure PolandRunner-up spots for Petr Vakoč and British champion Annabel Fisher
-
'I was waiting for a long time for this' – Ondřej Cink claims MTB World Cup XCO win in muddy Leogang as Puck Pieterse doubles upSamara Maxwell rebounds to take second in women's race as Mathias Flückiger claims men's runner-up spot in duel with privateer Fabio Püntener
-
'Seriously, I won't do it again' - Demi Vollering relegated, fined for celebrating teammate's stage win in Volta a CatalunyaDutch woman keeps overall victory
-
'That's modern cycling' – Remco Evenepoel forced to respond to superstar move instigated by Vingegaard at Critérium du DauphinéOlympic champion bridges across to move with Pogačar, Van der Poel and Vingegaard, takes best young rider's white jersey