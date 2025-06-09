Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Adam Toupalik and Hanna Nilsson win Gravel Adventure Poland

Runner-up spots for Petr Vakoč and British champion Annabel Fisher

Gravel roads, photo from Unbound 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Adam Toupalik (Unibet Tietema Rockets) and Hanna Nilsson (Sartoria Ciclistica Squadra Corse) claimed the top spots at Gravel Adventure, holding off Petr Vakoč (Canyon) and British champion Annabel Fisher (BIXS Far Out) in the UCI Gravel World Series round in Poland.

Toupalik delivered a time of 3:51:19 for the 128km event, crossing the line in the men's elite race just over a minute ahead of Vakoč, who was forging through the fatigue of Unbound 200. Seppe Rombouts (PAS Racing) was 4:26 back from the winner, the Belgian taking third at the event for a second year running. 

Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Adam Toupalik3:51:19
2Petr Vakoč +1:00
3Seppe Rombouts+4:26
4Adam Żuber+6:22
5Andrew Lydic+7:12
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Hanna Nilsson4:46:01
2Annabel Fisher+05
3Theresa Rindler Bachl+24
4Sabine Sommer+2:38
5Melissa Wijfje+3:12
