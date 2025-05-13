Recommended reading

Brennan Wertz and Jen Tavé win King Ridge, the final round of 2025 Grasshopper Adventure Series

Tavé also claims women's overall series title while Taj Krieger clinches top men's spot after five events

Brennan Wertz scored the win at 2025 King Ridge, the fifth and final round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series in California
Brennan Wertz scored the win at 2025 King Ridge, the fifth and final round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series in California (Image credit: @b.tuckerpics / Grasshopper Series 2025)

Reigning US gravel national champion Brennan Wertz (Scott) and Jen Tavé (SpeedBlock p/b Terun) took the victories in the final round of the Grasshopper Adventure Series, King Ridge, held on the rugged roads of west Sonoma County, California. Three three timed segments - Joy Road at mile 17.5, Meyers Grad/Hwy 1 at mile 43 and Hwy 1/Kruse Road at mile 60 - were used to determine the fastest times.

Tavé delivered a time of 1:35:16 on the portions of the course where riders were racing against the clock which was good for the pro women's victory, her second in the series after winning Ukiah Mendo Gravel Epic. Tavé carved out an emphatic margin to runner-up Leslie Etheridge, who was nearly six minutes back, and it was another two-and-a-half minutes more to third-placed Liz Schinski. 

Women's podium at 2025 King Ridge
Women's podium at 2025 King Ridge(Image credit: @b.tuckerpics / Grasshopper Series 2025)
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Jen Tavé1:35:16.7
2Leslie Ethridge+5:59
3Liz Schinski+8:37
4Kelly Brennan+12:54
5Caetie Ofiesh+15:48
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Brennan Wertz1:17:07.3
2Noah Shelton+0:38
3Taj Krieger+0:40
4James Kinney+2:15
5Dan English+3:14
