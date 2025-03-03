Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe earn hat-trick at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona

Image 1 of 7 Keegan Swenson (in front) battled Russell Finsterwald all day at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona 2025 (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Three wins for Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Sonoran desert is the centerpiece of the BWR Arizona event (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Zach Calton rides in front of Andrew l'Esperance during BWR Arizona, with Canadian later taking third (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Hugo Drechou rides to fourth place (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Courtney Sherwell shows off Australian national jersey in Sonoran desert (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride) Desert domination for Sofia Gomez Villafañe at 2025 BWR Arizona (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) each made it three-for-three at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona with victories on Saturday in elite divisions. They started 2025 where they left off last season, in another victory lane, last October taking repeat titles in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Swenson outlasted Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) in an all-day battle and out-kicked his rival on the pavement in Cave Creek to earn the victory in 5:21:56, three seconds ahead of the 2023 BWR California winner.

Andrew l'Esperance, the reigning Canadian marathon mountain bike champion, used a final sprint in a three-rider chase group to secure third place, riding 7 seconds ahead of Hugo Drechou (Niumbero 31 par Cafe du Cyucliste) and another 7 seconds away from Zach Calton (Ventum). Last year's podium finishers Lance Haidet (Specialized-SRAM) and Torbjørn Andre Røed (Trek Driftless) finished sixth and eighth, respectively.

Villafañe dominated the women's race in 6:04:39 and rode almost 21 minutes ahead of runner-up Courtney Sherwell (Santa Cruz-SRAM), who improved from eighth last year. Cecile Lejeune (CCB p/b LLG) trailed another 1:13 behind the Australian gravel champion for third.

A total of seven elite women's riders completed the 103-mile (166km) course in under 7 hours, Axelle Dubau-Prevot (Numero 31 par Cafe du Cycliste) and Haley Smith (Trek Driftless) rounding out the top five, followed by Hannah Shell (Vantage Racing) in sixth and Ruth Holcomb (Santa Cruz htSQD) in seventh.

A "killer day of racing in the Arizona desert" is how Swenson described the race. All Waffle riders took of in a mass start from Cave Creek and headed into the Sonoran Desert for more than 7,000 feet of elevation gain, littered with sandy washes, exposed climbs and lots of twisting single-track through the southern-most section in McDowell Mountain Regional Park.

This is the first instalment of the 2025 Quad-Tripel Crown of Gravel series, a points-based omnium scored using finishes from three of four BWR events - Arizona, California, Utah and Montana. The longest course is BWR California at 193km and provides additional weighted points.

Last season Villafañe won the Tripel Crown of Gravel across a trio of BWR events, with Sherwell second. On the men's side, Peter Stetina (Canyon) was the most consistent in the men's field and earned the Tripel Crown in a tight battle with Røed and Haidet.

Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona top 10s

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men Pos Name Time 1 Keegan Swenson 05:21:56 2 Russell Finsterwald +00:00:03 3 Andrew L’Esperance +00:04:22 4 Drechou Hugo +00:04:27 5 Zach Calton +00:04:34 6 Lance Haidet +00:07:05 7 Kyle Trudeau +00:13:45 8 Torbjorn Andre Roed +00:16:05 9 Luke Mosteller +00:16:07 10 Chase Wark +00:16:27