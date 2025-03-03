Keegan Swenson and Sofia Gomez Villafañe earn hat-trick at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona

Russell Finsterwald settles for second in desert dual against reigning men's champion while Courtney Sherwell soloes to second for women

Keegan Swenson (in front) battled Russell Finsterwald all day at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona 2025
Keegan Swenson (in front) battled Russell Finsterwald all day at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona 2025

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz htSQD) and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) each made it three-for-three at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona with victories on Saturday in elite divisions. They started 2025 where they left off last season, in another victory lane, last October taking repeat titles in the Life Time Grand Prix series.

Elite men
PosNameTime
1Keegan Swenson05:21:56
2Russell Finsterwald+00:00:03
3Andrew L’Esperance+00:04:22
4Drechou Hugo+00:04:27
5Zach Calton+00:04:34
6Lance Haidet+00:07:05
7Kyle Trudeau+00:13:45
8Torbjorn Andre Roed+00:16:05
9Luke Mosteller+00:16:07
10Chase Wark+00:16:27
Elite women
PosNameTime
1Sofia Gomez Villafane06:04:39
2Courtney Sherwell+00:20:50
3Cecile Lejeune+00:22:03
4Dubau-Prevot Axelle+00:24:02
5Haley Smith+00:24:48
6Hannah Shell+00:40:36
7Ruth Holcomb+00:47:43
8Katja Verkerk+01:02:20
9Isabel King+01:15:26
10Chelsee Pummel+01:22:24
