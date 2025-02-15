Alejandro Valverde and Carolin Schiff ride to solo elite titles at Castellón Gravel Race

Movistar veteran wins for second year at Spanish event, which serves as first of 31 races on 2025 UCI Gravel World Series calendar

Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) celebrates after winning 2025 Castellón Gravel Race
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) repeated for the elite men's victory at Castellón Gravel Race on Saturday, while German gravel champion Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) rode solo for the elite women's title at the 97km event.

Since Valverde's initial foray into gravel in 2023 after 12 years on the WorldTour, he has won a trio of UCI Trek Gravel World Series races, all in Spain. Schiff, who also moved from a long career on the road to gravel, has notched nine UCI Gravel World Series podiums in two seasons, as well as a signature win at Unbound Gravel 200 and The Traka 200. 

