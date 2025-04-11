Haley Batten and Keegan Swenson snare solo wins at Sea Otter Gravel

Santa Cruz rider launches on final climb to take out Life Time Grand Prix opening round while Batten capitalises on mid-race single-track to make her move

Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) on his way to winning Sea Otter Gravel 2025, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix series
Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) on his way to winning Sea Otter Gravel 2025, the opening round of the Life Time Grand Prix series(Image credit: Les Morales)

Haley Batten (Specialized Factory) took off mid-race on the single track and Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz) launched on the final long gravel climb to scoop up solo victories at Sea Otter Gravel, the first round of the 2025 Life Time Grand Prix Series.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sea Otter Gravel men's elite top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Keegan Swenson4:20:25
2Matthew Beers+9
3Alexey Vermeulen+38
4Petr Vakoc+55
5Brendan Johnston+1:19
6Alex Wild+1:39
7Matthew Wilson+1:45
8Paul Voß +1:59
9Peter Stetina+2:41
10Simon Pellaud+3:07
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sea Otter Gravel women's elite top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Haley Batten5:02:45
2Sofia Gomez Villafañe+5:23
3Cecily Decker+5: 37
4Hayley Preen+10:48
5Alexis Skarda+10:52
6Melissa Rollins +11:19
7Paige Onweller+11:53
8Courtney Sherwell+13:06
9Lauren De Crescenzo +15:21
10Caroline Wreszin +15:57
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

