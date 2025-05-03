The Traka 200: Sofia Gómez Villafañe beats Rosa Klöser to women's title as Mads Würtz Schmidt wins men's race

Gómez Villafañe and Klöser hold off Annika Langvad as Matthew Beers and Filippo Conca sprint to complete men's podium

Mads Wurtz Schmidt wins Traka 200
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) and Sofia Gómez Villafañe (Specialized) claimed the victories at The Traka 200, both winning solo with late attacks on the 202km course in the surroundings of Girona.

Gómez Villafañe swept up the women's victory in a time of 7:13:01, 44 seconds ahead of Unbound 200 winner Rosa Klöser after the pair had been together for much of the race. Annika Langvad (Specialized), who spent a long time trying to catch back on to the leaders, ended up finishing third, some six minutes down. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Sofia Gómez Villafañe (Specialized)7:13:01
2Rosa Klöser (MAAP)7:13:45
3Annika Langvad (Specialized)7:19:28
4Cecily Decker (PAS Racing)7:21:11
5Paula Blasi Cairol (UAE Team ADQ Development)7:23:26
6Carolin Schiff (Canyon)7:26:38
7Nicole Frain (Ridley Racing Team)7:28:27
8Rosa van Doorn (Buff-Megamo)7:30:09
9Marjet Groen (Giant Liv Benelux Offroad Team)7:30:33
10Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers)7:33:14
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing)6:12:21
2Matthew Beers (Specialized)6:13:45
3Filippo Conca (Swatt Club)6:13:46
4Petr Vakoč (Canyon)6:14:55
5Wout Daniel Alleman (Buff-Megamo)6:16:10
6Daan Soete (Ridley Racing Team)6:17:33
7Jordy Bouts (Swatt Club)6:17:51
8Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing)6:17:42
9Mattia Gaffuri (Swatt Club)6:18:34
10Jaakko Hänninen6:20:32
