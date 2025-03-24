UCI Gravel World Series: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Geerike Schreurs win in Belgium at Turnhout Gravel

By published

Schreurs claims win even after having to fight back from multiple flats

Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel
Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) opened his 2025 gravel season at Santa Vall then won at Turnhout Gravel (Image credit: PAS Normal Studios)

Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing) and Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime) both claimed victories in tight battles to the line at Turnhout Gravel, one of two Belgian stops for the UCI Gravel World Series this season.

Schruers prevailed in the 144km elite women's race, despite not having the easiest of runs with flat tyres, by taking out a tight sprint with two fellow Dutch riders Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing), who came second, and Teuntje Bekhuis (UNO-X Mobility) in third. Great Britain's Sophie Wright (Ribble Outlier) came over the line a further two seconds back to take fourth from among the group of 14 riders who had come toward the line in a bunch. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Mads Würtz Schmidt (PAS Racing)3:35:24
2Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing)+04
3Mathijs Loman (Swatt Club)+36
4Lukas Malezsewski+1:45
5Mauro Verwilt (Tarteletto-Isorex)+1:57
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite Women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime)4:12:09
2Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Teuntje Bekhuis (UNO-X Mobility)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Sophie Wright (Ribble Outlier)+02
5Clara Lundmark+14
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

