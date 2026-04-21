'For the love of it' – Kate Courtney races Fuego XL at Sea Otter and blows away competition, while Hannah Otto reveals new FKT atop Hawaii's Mauna Kea – Gravel Bits

Two days after battling in the pro gravel race at Sea Otter Classic, Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) and Andrew L'Esperance (3T Bike-Maxxis-Pearl Izumi) won elite races in the Fuego XL mountain bike competition.

Courtney, the reigning UCI Marathon MTB world champion, finished more than 18 minutes ahead of Emma Langley (Ventum-DT Swiss). The two were part of the 90-mile gravel race on Thursday, Courtney finishing fifth and Langley, part of the Life Time Grand Prix, 20th overall.

"I did my first bike race ever at Ford Ord with NorCal League my freshman year of high school. Nine years later, I was back to race XCO in the rainbow jersey. And yesterday, I got a chance to race the rainbows again in XCM," Courtney, now 30, said on Instagram.

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"Nothing is more special than the opportunity to compete on the trails and in front of the community that shaped my career from that very first start line."

L'Esperance took the elite men's win in a close sprint against Cameron Jones at Fuego XL. Both are part of the Life Time Grand Prix like Langley, and in the gravel opener, L'Esperance finished eighth and Jones 12th.

Fuego XL, a 70-mile race with mainly single-track, had been part of the Life Time Grand Prix lineup from 2022-2024. That event was replaced by a new gravel event in 2025 for the series, but it remains a popular competition at the five-day Sea Otter Classic festival in Monterey, California.

'Nowhere to hide' for Hannah Otto on FKT atop Mauna Kea

Hannah Otto celebrates setting FKT in October 2025 for riding to top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii (Image credit: Erica Hinck / Scott Sports USA)

US off-road racer Hannah Otto (Scott Sports USA) confirmed with a film launch last week that she set a new Fastest Known Time record on Mauna Kea last October, riding the 55-mile sea-to-summit road on the Big Island of Hawaii in 5 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds.

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She beat the previous record by nearly 30 minutes. However, a relentless headwind saw her effort fading with 15 miles to go and she turned a three-minute deficit into a record-breaking performance.

The route is considered by many as the hardest road climb in the world, with 13,700 feet of climbing and reaching an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet above sea level, and becomes even more difficult near the top. As the air thins with the high altitude, the final 10-plus miles turns to gravel near the summit, where Otto renewed her energy.

"It is long, exposed, and there is really nowhere to hide once you are in it. Setting the FKT was special, but more than anything, I am proud of how much went into the effort and how we were able to see it through," Otto said in a press release about the record and the film, Infinite Pursuit.