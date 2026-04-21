'For the love of it' – Kate Courtney races Fuego XL at Sea Otter and blows away competition, while Hannah Otto reveals new FKT atop Hawaii's Mauna Kea – Gravel Bits

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Paige Onweller 'unlocked new levels of suffering' at Sea Otter Classic Gravel after hospital stay for severe reaction to insect sting days before event

Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) wins Fuego XL 2026 in the world champion&#039;s jersey
Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) wins Fuego XL 2026 in the world champion's jersey (Image credit: Life Time)

Two days after battling in the pro gravel race at Sea Otter Classic, Kate Courtney (She Sends Racing) and Andrew L'Esperance (3T Bike-Maxxis-Pearl Izumi) won elite races in the Fuego XL mountain bike competition.

Courtney, the reigning UCI Marathon MTB world champion, finished more than 18 minutes ahead of Emma Langley (Ventum-DT Swiss). The two were part of the 90-mile gravel race on Thursday, Courtney finishing fifth and Langley, part of the Life Time Grand Prix, 20th overall.

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'Nowhere to hide' for Hannah Otto on FKT atop Mauna Kea

Hannah Otto celebrates setting FKT in October 2025 for riding to top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii

Hannah Otto celebrates setting FKT in October 2025 for riding to top of Mauna Kea in Hawaii (Image credit: Erica Hinck / Scott Sports USA)

US off-road racer Hannah Otto (Scott Sports USA) confirmed with a film launch last week that she set a new Fastest Known Time record on Mauna Kea last October, riding the 55-mile sea-to-summit road on the Big Island of Hawaii in 5 hours, 43 minutes, and 50 seconds.

She beat the previous record by nearly 30 minutes. However, a relentless headwind saw her effort fading with 15 miles to go and she turned a three-minute deficit into a record-breaking performance.

The route is considered by many as the hardest road climb in the world, with 13,700 feet of climbing and reaching an elevation of nearly 14,000 feet above sea level, and becomes even more difficult near the top. As the air thins with the high altitude, the final 10-plus miles turns to gravel near the summit, where Otto renewed her energy.

"It is long, exposed, and there is really nowhere to hide once you are in it. Setting the FKT was special, but more than anything, I am proud of how much went into the effort and how we were able to see it through," Otto said in a press release about the record and the film, Infinite Pursuit.