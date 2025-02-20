Sea Otter Gravel and Unbound Gravel 100 decide selection for Life Time Grand Prix U23 Program, offer Junior Series races

U23 Program keeps women's registrations open through February 28, while Valley of Tears welcomes Junior Gravel National Series March 8

The inaugural Valley of Tears race was held in 2024 and in 2025 will host pro races and a shorter route for a US junior series (Image credit: Valley of Tears Gravel)

When the blast off begins in early April for a fourth edition of the Life Time Grand Prix, this time at the new Life Time Sea Otter Classic Gravel, a new generation of off-road racers will steal part of the spotlight. Cyclists between the ages of 18 to 22 can not only gauge their talents against star-studded fields in some of the biggest US off-road races, but they can also claim two spots in the Life Time Grand Prix for 2026.

The initial application process was launched last December for the Life Time Grand Prix U23 Development Program. This week, organisers announced major changes, including a revised selection process and an extension for women's registrations, now open through February 28.

