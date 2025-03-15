The Mid South cancels gravel race amid intensifying wildfires in Oklahoma

By published

107-mile route was to begin Saturday morning from Stillwater

Plumes of smoke rise outside Stillwater, Oklahoma from wildfires
Plumes of smoke rise outside Stillwater, Oklahoma from wildfires (Image credit: FoxWeather Stillwater, Oklahoma / Kristy Blosch)

"Canceled" was the word organisers of The Mid South Gravel wanted to avoid, but as wildfires raged in the Stillwater, Oklahoma area, a formal announcement to scratch the 100-mile race, and companion events, was made just before midnight Saturday local time.

Organisers communicated with city partners and a safety management team on Friday and first cancelled evening activities when air quality became very poor, winds blowing heavy smoke into Stillwater and surrounding communities. They delayed the call to cancel all amateur events and the gravel race until late Friday. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

