Belgian Waffle Ride Montana: Russell Finsterwald claims overall BWR Quad-Tripel men's title with victory in Bozeman

Montana native Stella Hobbs scores major victory in women's race as Flavia Oliveira Parks uses third place to secure series win

BWR Montana winner Russell Finsterwald worked from chase group to catch breakaway to win sprint finish in Bozeman
BWR Montana winner Russell Finsterwald worked from chase group to catch breakaway and win sprint finish in Bozeman (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)
Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless) and Stella Hobbs (Great Northern Cycle & Ski-MAAP) stamped their names into the Belgian Waffle Ride chronicles as the winners of the inaugural BWR Montana on Sunday.

With the victory in Bozeman, Finsterwald secured the elite men's overall in the BWR Quad-Tripel Crown series, while a third place gave Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports) the elite women's overall.

Elite Men top 5

Pos.

Name (Team)

Time

1

Russell Finsterwald (Trek Driftless)

05:03:22

2

Daxton Mock (Bear National-Orange Seal)

00:00:03

3

Lance Haidet (Specialized-SRAM-Velocio)

00:00:13

4

Luke Mosteller (Bear Natonal Team)

00:00:19

5

Joe Goetti (Goetti Media-Pain Academy)

00:00:24

Elite Women top 5

Pos.

Name (Team)

Time

1

Stella Hobbs (Great Northern Cycle & Ski-MAAP)

05:31:33

2

Courtney Sherwell (Santa Cruz-SRAM)

00:12:49

3

Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports p/b Specialized)

00:28:45

4

Meklisa Aitken

00:33:46

5

Chelsee Pummel (Bangtail Bike and Ski)

00:36:14

