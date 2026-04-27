UCI Gravel World Series: Romy Kasper and Kamiel Notebaert win at Gravel One Fifty

Race Results
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Notebaert shifts up from second to first with winning sprint while Kasper claims victory with solo sortie

A sprint to the line at Gravel One Fifty with Kamiel Notebaert taking the elite men&#039;s win
(Image credit: Smilda Fotografie)
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Kamiel Notebaert (Bataia Brigade) won a tight five-way sprint to claim the elite men's victory at Gravel One Fifty, while it was a solo sortie that sealed the elite women's win for Romy Kasper (PAS Racing).

The German former road professional who took her last UCI Gravel World Series win in 2024 launched in the final stages of the Dutch race, riding away to finish nearly a minute ahead of second-placed Clara Lundmark (Minimax Cycling) who clinched the runner-up spot in a sprint with Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing).

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Results

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Elite men's top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Kamiel Notebaert

04:01:55

2

Tijmen Eising

-

3

Rick Ottema

-

4

Adne Koster

+01

5

Niek Hoornsman

+02

6

Daan Soete

+31

7

Max Oertzen

-

8

Victor Broex (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel [cite: 67]

+36

9

Lars Loohuis (Ned)

+2:41

10

Max Kroonen

-

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 10

Position

Rider

Time Gap

1

Romy Kasper

04:36:46

2

Clara Lundmark

+58

3

Wendy Oosterwoud

+59

4

Tessa Neefjes

+2:26

5

Yael Prenger

-

6

Floor Van Elsacker

+6:37

7

Antoinette Rijpma De Jong

+08:48

8

Carolin Schiff

-

9

Marie Lagershausen

-

10

Nora Böhning

+8:52