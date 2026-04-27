UCI Gravel World Series: Romy Kasper and Kamiel Notebaert win at Gravel One Fifty

Kamiel Notebaert (Bataia Brigade) won a tight five-way sprint to claim the elite men's victory at Gravel One Fifty, while it was a solo sortie that sealed the elite women's win for Romy Kasper (PAS Racing).

The German former road professional who took her last UCI Gravel World Series win in 2024 launched in the final stages of the Dutch race, riding away to finish nearly a minute ahead of second-placed Clara Lundmark (Minimax Cycling) who clinched the runner-up spot in a sprint with Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing).

"After the recon, I was really looking forward to the long race, knowing it would probably be tough with all the deep sand sections," said Kasper in an Instagram post.

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"My teammate Wendy attacked at km 130, and suddenly we were down to just three riders. At km 140, I decided to go all in and try my luck solo. I took on the final 10 km alone and crossed the finish line with a 1-minute lead."

Five riders broke clear in the men's elite race, including last year's runner up Notebaert, and stayed together to the line in Roden to make it a tight battle for the podium spots.

Notebaert got to celebrate moving up to the top step this year, with the Belgian rider crossing the line ahead of Tijmen Eising (Beat Cycling) and Rick Ottema (Foodmaker GravelKing) clinched third.

The race in Roden, Netherlands took place across 150km on flat and exposed roads and was one of two UCI Gravel World Series races on over the weekend. The other was the climb-heavy Highlands Gravel Classic in Fayetteville, USA.

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The series races act as qualifiers for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in October in Nannup, Western Australia.

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's top 10 Position Rider Time Gap 1 Kamiel Notebaert 04:01:55 2 Tijmen Eising - 3 Rick Ottema - 4 Adne Koster +01 5 Niek Hoornsman +02 6 Daan Soete +31 7 Max Oertzen - 8 Victor Broex (Ned) Metec- Solarwatt P/B Mantel [cite: 67] +36 9 Lars Loohuis (Ned) +2:41 10 Max Kroonen -