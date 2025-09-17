UCI Gravel World Series: Romain Bardet and Axelle Dubau-Prévôt claim emphatic victories at 66 Degrés Sud-Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour
Nicole Frain and Hugo Drechou take runner-up spots at French qualifier
In France, it was a newcomer to the UCI Gravel World Series that delivered one of the last qualifying rounds on Saturday, as Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) and Axelle Dubau-Prévôt (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) charged across the line in Les Angles to capture clear-cut victories at 66 Degrés Sud - Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour.
Dubau-Prévôt delivered a time of 4:14:07 on the 110km course in the Pyrénées with over 2,000 metres of climbing, finishing more than four minutes ahead of her nearest rival in the elite women's category, Houffa Gravel winner Nicole Frain (Ridley Racing). Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) was less than four minutes further back in third.
Bardet won his second UCI gravel series event, the retired WorldTour racer taking victory at Monsterrando in Italy – covering the course in 3:34:34. He was nearly five minutes faster than runner-up Hugo Drechou (Numéro 31 par Café du Cycliste) while Adne Koster (Giant Liv Benelux Offroad) was 51 seconds further back. Petr Vakoc (Canyon) managed to fight his way back to fourth after an ill-timed puncture.
66 Degrés Sud - Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour is among the final group of UCI Gravel World Series qualifiers for the World Championships in Bolero from October 11-12. Dubau-Prévôt and Dorian Gordon won the the first French series race of the season in June, Wish One Millau Grands Causses.
Position
Rider
Time
1
Axelle Dubau-Prévôt
4:14:07
2
Nicole Frain
+4:30
3
Karolina Migoń
+8::02
4
Marta Torà Milà
+8:04
5
Jade Treffeisen
+15:31
Position
Rider
Time
1
Romain Bardet
3:34:34
2
Hugo Drechou
+4:34
3
Adne Koster
+5:25
4
Petr Vakoc
+5:36
5
Nils Brun
+5:49
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
