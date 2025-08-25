UCI Gravel World Series: Haley Preen and Alex Miller win Khomas100, claim African gravel titles

After three events in the Life Time Grand Prix, Haley Preen was seventh in the elite women's standings

Haley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) and Alex Miller (SWATT Club) carved out clear solo victories at the Khomas100 in Windhoek, Namibia, claiming both the first running of the event as a UCI Gravel World Series race and new titles of African Continental Champion.

Miller had been out the front with Marc Pritzen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) heading into the final stages of the 155km event.



"At about 9 kilometres to go I decided to see how I was feeling and I attacked and immediately got a gap and thought OK, now I have to try and make it stick and luckily the energy was there and I was feeling good," said Miller in an interview with race organisers after taking the victory.

Miller crossed the line 49 seconds ahead of Pritzen and then Jacob Charles Van Dyk (Team Honeycomb 226ers) came third, nearly four minutes after Miller.

Preen, who had competed at Leadville Trail 100 MTB in the US and moved to seventh overall in the Life Time Grand Prix standings, secured the win by breaking away to ride the final 60km of the race solo.

Anri Greeff was second, with the triathlete and mountain biker crossing the line of her home nation event over three minutes back. Greeff was the only rider to stay close to Grand Prix competitor and South African gravel champion, with Sonica Klopper in third at more than 16 minutes back.

The Khomas100 started started in the capital of Windhoek, heading toward the Swakop River and then finished in Okahandja. It was one of two UCI Gravel World Series events to take place on Saturday, with the longstanding Monsterrando in Italy won by Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women's top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Hayley Preen 5:36:32 2 Anri Greeff +3:24 3 Sonica Klopper +16:22 4 Violetta Neza Irakoze +16:24 5 Belinda van Rhyn +17:08

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite men's top 5 Position Rider Time 1 Alex Miller 4:39:15 2 Marc Pritzen +0:49 3 Jacob Charles Van Dyk +3:46 4 Wessel Botha +4:53 5 Martin Freyer +5:49