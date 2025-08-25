UCI Gravel World Series: Haley Preen and Alex Miller win Khomas100, claim African gravel titles

Marc Pritzen and Anri Greeff take second behind the solo victors in first running of Namibian event as a UCI World Championships qualifier

After three events in the Life Time Grand Prix, Haley Preen was seventh in the elite women's standings (Image credit: Life Time)

Haley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) and Alex Miller (SWATT Club) carved out clear solo victories at the Khomas100 in Windhoek, Namibia, claiming both the first running of the event as a UCI Gravel World Series race and new titles of African Continental Champion.

Miller had been out the front with Marc Pritzen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) heading into the final stages of the 155km event.

"At about 9 kilometres to go I decided to see how I was feeling and I attacked and immediately got a gap and thought OK, now I have to try and make it stick and luckily the energy was there and I was feeling good," said Miller in an interview with race organisers after taking the victory.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Hayley Preen

5:36:32

2

Anri Greeff

+3:24

3

Sonica Klopper

+16:22

4

Violetta Neza Irakoze

+16:24

5

Belinda van Rhyn

+17:08

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Alex Miller

4:39:15

2

Marc Pritzen

+0:49

3

Jacob Charles Van Dyk

+3:46

4

Wessel Botha

+4:53

5

Martin Freyer

+5:49

Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

