UCI Gravel World Series: Haley Preen and Alex Miller win Khomas100, claim African gravel titles
Marc Pritzen and Anri Greeff take second behind the solo victors in first running of Namibian event as a UCI World Championships qualifier
Haley Preen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) and Alex Miller (SWATT Club) carved out clear solo victories at the Khomas100 in Windhoek, Namibia, claiming both the first running of the event as a UCI Gravel World Series race and new titles of African Continental Champion.
Miller had been out the front with Marc Pritzen (Team Honeycomb 226ers) heading into the final stages of the 155km event.
"At about 9 kilometres to go I decided to see how I was feeling and I attacked and immediately got a gap and thought OK, now I have to try and make it stick and luckily the energy was there and I was feeling good," said Miller in an interview with race organisers after taking the victory.
Miller crossed the line 49 seconds ahead of Pritzen and then Jacob Charles Van Dyk (Team Honeycomb 226ers) came third, nearly four minutes after Miller.
Preen, who had competed at Leadville Trail 100 MTB in the US and moved to seventh overall in the Life Time Grand Prix standings, secured the win by breaking away to ride the final 60km of the race solo.
Anri Greeff was second, with the triathlete and mountain biker crossing the line of her home nation event over three minutes back. Greeff was the only rider to stay close to Grand Prix competitor and South African gravel champion, with Sonica Klopper in third at more than 16 minutes back.
The Khomas100 started started in the capital of Windhoek, heading toward the Swakop River and then finished in Okahandja. It was one of two UCI Gravel World Series events to take place on Saturday, with the longstanding Monsterrando in Italy won by Romain Bardet (Picnic-PostNL) and Erica Magnaldi (UAE Team ADQ).
Position
Rider
Time
1
Hayley Preen
5:36:32
2
Anri Greeff
+3:24
3
Sonica Klopper
+16:22
4
Violetta Neza Irakoze
+16:24
5
Belinda van Rhyn
+17:08
Position
Rider
Time
1
Alex Miller
4:39:15
2
Marc Pritzen
+0:49
3
Jacob Charles Van Dyk
+3:46
4
Wessel Botha
+4:53
5
Martin Freyer
+5:49
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI Gravel World Series: Haley Preen and Alex Miller win Khomas100, claim African gravel titlesMarc Pritzen and Anri Greeff take second behind the solo victors in first running of Namibian event as a UCI World Championships qualifier
-
Vuelta a España stage 3: LIVE - Solo leader with small gap over bunch for final 30kmSan Maurizio Canavese to Ceres, 139km
-
'At least we have a bike to race today' - Matteo Jorgenson pays tribute to mechanics after mass robbery of material from Visma-Lease A Bike team truckAmerican confirms 18 bikes stolen overnight, including three of his, just three race bikes left after mass theft
-
Team time trials in Grand Tours – A once dying discipline of innovation, strategy and execution back on the rise?Ongoing Vuelta a España features 24.1km team race against the clock on stage 5 in Figueres, with TTT returning to Tour de France for 2026