Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Daxton Mock grab gravel wins at Valley of Tears despite wild weather and compressed course

Riders share the road with the locals in Texas
Riders share the road with the locals in Texas, with light snow on the red gravel at Valley of Tears(Image credit: Alex Roszko / Valley of Tears)

Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) conquered harsh weather conditions and made it two-for-two at Valley of Tears gravel race in Turkey, Texas on Saturday. In the elite men's race, Daxton Mock (Bear National Team) took the victory from a three-rider lead group on a mud-caked course shortened to 47 miles (75.6km).

Juniors at the start line on a cold day in Turkey, Texas
Juniors at the start line on a cold day in Turkey, Texas(Image credit: Bill Scheiken)
Elite men top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Daxton Mock02:17:01
2Hugo Drechou+00:01
3Michael Garrison+00:02
4Russell Finsterwald+02:17
5Adam Roberge+02:19
6Torbjørn Andre Røed+02:19
7Chase Wark+02:19
8Tobin Ortenblad+03:11
9John Borstelmann+03:27
10Dylan Johnson+03:38
Elite women top 10
PositionRiderTime
1Sofia Gomez Villafañe02:39:35
2Emily Newsom+04:50
3Crystal Anthony+10:27
4Cecily Decker+11:50
5Axelle Dubau-Prevot+15:13
6Lauren Stephens+19:42
7Ellory Clason+23:24
8Erin Reedy+30:29
9Maire Noonan+30:53
10Terry Moore+35:03
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

