Rosa Klöser and Magnus Bak Klaris rip across Icelandic lava fields for solo wins at The Rift

Geerike Schreurs and defending champion Morgan Aguirre complete women's podium, while Tiago Ferreira repeats as men's runner-up

Rosa Klöser rode more than 140km solo for the women&#039;s elite victory at 2025 The Rift
Rosa Klöser rode more than 140km solo for the women's elite victory at 2025 The Rift (Image credit: ©GravelEarthSeries – The Rift Iceland - Roger Salanova)
Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing) used solo efforts to win The Rift Gravel elite titles on Saturday, earning the plus-10% scoring in points for the Gravel Earth Series (GES).

Klöser, who was second at The Traka 200 and third at Santa Vall, earned her first GES victory of the season, while Klaris posted his second, having won the two-day Santa Vall opener in February.

Elite women - top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto)

07:33:42

2

Gerrike Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime)

00:06:33

3

Morgan Aguirre (PAAS Racing)

00:09:18

4

Annika Langvad (Specialized Off-road)

00:15:55

5

Sophie Wright (Ribble Outliers)

00:24:40

6

Amelia Mitchell

00:33:21

7

A. Gabrielle Traxler (Enough Cycling)

00:35:10

8

Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing)

00:42:13

9

Valeria Kleiner (Fraezen Factory Racing)

00:48:42

10

Hafdis Sigurdardottier (HFA)

st

Elite men - top 10

Pos.

Rider (Team)

Time

1

Magnus Bak Klaris (PAS Racing)

06:19:45

2

Tiago Ferreira (Vouzela-BH TF)

00:00:51

3

Petr Vakoč (Canyon)

00:06:24

4

Tobias Mørch Kongstad (PAS Racing)

00:10:28

5

Ande Koster (Giant-Liv BeNeLux Off-road)

00:10:29

6

Andrew Dillman (LunchBox)

00:10:30

7

Luis Neff (ROSE Racing)

00:13:48

8

Benjamin Perry (Guava x Castelli SOG)

00:14:21

9

Alexander Miller (Swatt Club)

00:16:42

10

Ben Thomas (Ribble Outliers)

00:16:53

