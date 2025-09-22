European Gravel Championships: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Erica Magnaldi secure the titles in Italy
Rosa Klöser slips away from top spot when she punctures with 8km to go
Mads Würtz Schmidt and Erica Magnaldi claimed the elite races at the UEC Gravel European Championships in Avezzano, with the Danish rider winning the men's competition with a dominant display while Magnaldi captured the home nation win after a turn of fortunes in the final kilometres of the women's event.
2024 Unbound winner Rosa Klöser (Germany) had long been leading the 88.8km race, having carved out a gap of more than two minutes to her nearest rivals, Magnaldi and Sophie Wright (Great Britain). However, at 8km to go a puncture slowed the German's run and while she tried to limp to the line with a damaged wheel, which she said was like riding on ice, Klöser was caught by the two chasers with 400m to go.
It was then down to Wright and Magnaldi, with the Italian's unrelenting sprint capturing the title and Wright having to settle for second while Klöser held on for third.
Würtz Schmidt, on the other hand, delivered a dominant solo victory in the 148km race, which took on five laps of the race circuit punctuated by a long climb to the mid-point that contributed significantly to the 462m of elevation gain a lap.
It was over four-and-a-half-minutes after the Danish victor crossed the line that Norway’s Anton Stensby claimed second in a sprint with France’s Hugo Drechou.
The championships was also one of the final opportunities to qualify for the UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be held in Limburg, Netherlands from October 11 to 12.
Results
Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.
