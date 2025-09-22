European Gravel Championships: Mads Würtz Schmidt and Erica Magnaldi secure the titles in Italy

Rosa Klöser slips away from top spot when she punctures with 8km to go

Danish rider Mads Würtz Schmidt claims the European gravel title in Abruzzo, Italy on September 21, 2025 (Image credit: (UEC | Sprint Cycling Agency))

Mads Würtz Schmidt and Erica Magnaldi claimed the elite races at the UEC Gravel European Championships in Avezzano, with the Danish rider winning the men's competition with a dominant display while Magnaldi captured the home nation win after a turn of fortunes in the final kilometres of the women's event.

2024 Unbound winner Rosa Klöser (Germany) had long been leading the 88.8km race, having carved out a gap of more than two minutes to her nearest rivals, Magnaldi and Sophie Wright (Great Britain). However, at 8km to go a puncture slowed the German's run and while she tried to limp to the line with a damaged wheel, which she said was like riding on ice, Klöser was caught by the two chasers with 400m to go.

It was then down to Wright and Magnaldi, with the Italian's unrelenting sprint capturing the title and Wright having to settle for second while Klöser held on for third.

Würtz Schmidt, on the other hand, delivered a dominant solo victory in the 148km race, which took on five laps of the race circuit punctuated by a long climb to the mid-point that contributed significantly to the 462m of elevation gain a lap.

It was over four-and-a-half-minutes after the Danish victor crossed the line that Norway’s Anton Stensby claimed second in a sprint with France’s Hugo Drechou.

Italy&#039;s Erica Magnaldi claims the elite women&#039;s title at the 2025 UEC Gravel European Championships

(Image credit: UEC | Sprint Cycling Agency)

