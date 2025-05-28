Recommended reading

Belgian Waffle Ride – Joe Goettl and Flavia Oliveira Parks snap up solo wins in Utah

Carter Anderson and Courtney Sullivan claim the runner up spots

Image from a race in the Belgian Waffle Ride series last year, at North Carolina
Image from a race in the Belgian Waffle Ride series last year, at North Carolina (Image credit: Belgian Waffle Ride)

Joe Goettl (GoettlMedia/Pain Academy/Good Life) and Flavia Oliveira Parks (Excel Sports p/b Specialized) both rode over the line at the Belgian Waffle Ride Utah to claim solo victories in the Cedar City race.

Goettl (Cinch Cycling) won the 116 mile (187km) race in five-and-a-half hours, finishing with a gap of nearly four minutes to Carter Anderson (Ventum Racing) in second and Griffin Hoppin in third.

Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Joe Goettl5:29:29
2Carter Anderson+3:59
3Griffin Hoppin+3:59
4Kyle Trudeau+5:27
5Sean Topel+5:43
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Flavia Oliveira Parks6:13:55
2Courtney Sullivan+14:17
3Melissa Aitken+17:20
4Amy Cymerman+21:34
5Courtney Sherwell+52:01
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

