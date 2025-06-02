Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series – Marianne Vos delivers solo victory in rainbow jersey at 3RIDES as Niels Vandeputte sprints to men's win

By published

Jonas Koch and Larissa Hartog take second at German round of series

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes the rainbow jersey to victory at 3RIDES, a German round of the UCI Gravel World Series
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) takes the rainbow jersey to victory at 3RIDES, a German round of the UCI Gravel World Series (Image credit: Leon van Bon / 3RIDES)

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) gave her gravel world championships jersey its first race outing last weekend at 3RIDES Aachen, taking it right to the top step of the women's podium at the German round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

Vos won the 122km race, which ran on a 61km loop featuring 65% gravel and with 790m of elevation gain on each circuit, crossing the line after three hours, 37 minutes and ten seconds with a gap of 2:25 to a chasing group of three. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Marianne Vos3:37:10
2Larissa Hartog+2:25
3Romy Kasper+2:25
4Irina Lützelschwab+2:26
5Leonie Bentveld+4:58
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's elite top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Niels Vandeputte3:11:14
2Jonas Koch+04
3Felix Stehl+04
4Frits Biesterbos+08
5Kevin Panhuyzen+11
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews