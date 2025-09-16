UCI Gravel World Series: Caleb Bottcher and Jennifer Tave capture the top spots at Mammoth TUFF

Tave carves out massive 25 minute gap to second placed Rachel McBride in second US-based qualifying event

Men's winner Caleb Bottcher
Caleb Bottcher

Caleb Bottcher and Jennifer Tave (SpeedBlock p/b Terun) captured solo victories at the second round in the United States of the UCI Gravel World Series, Mammoth TUFF.

In the elite men's race at Mammoth Lakes it was a tighter finish, with the 24-year-old Bottcher breaking through to the gravel racing top step, the New Zealander beating second-placed Lance Haidet by 24 seconds while Darren Fahy crossed the line two minutes further back.

"I’ve been knocking on the door for a while now and today I stepped right on through," said Bottcher in an Instagram post after claiming the win. "You’re stronger than you think and the good days will come."

Mammoth TUFF was one of two UCI Gravel World Series races taking place over the weekend, the other playing out in France at 66 Degrés Sud - Le Gravel. The qualifying events for the UCI Gravel World Championships in Bolero are quickly dwindling, with Sea Otter and the UEC Gravel European Championships next weekend the final opportunities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Men's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Caleb Bottcher

04:27:45

2

Lance Haidet

+24

3

Darren Fahy

+2:35

4

Lukas Malezsewski

+3:40

5

Matthew Wiebe

+5:27

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Women's top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Jennifer Tave

5:20:05

2

Rachel McBride

+25:40

3

Sofia Schugar

+26:32

4

Paige Handy

+37:09

5

Amelia Durst

+47:52

