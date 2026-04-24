The gravelliest UCI Gravel World Championships of them all – A detailed look at the 'perfect storm' of terrain that riders will face this October in Western Australia

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Liège-Bastogne-Liège style climbs in a course carved out from the thousands of kilometres of pristine gravel roads on offer

The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026
(Image credit: Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)
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Until this year, the UCI Gravel World Championships has taken place in Europe but the flavour of the event will change distinctly in 2026 as the race is heading all the way to a corner of Australia, where UCI bike races may be a rarity but the terrain to hold this one on is bountiful.

"I'm a little bit biased but the southwest region of Western Australia is a gravel cycling mecca," event and race director Stephen Gallagher told Cyclingnews. "You have the climate, and the topography of the region is very hilly – it is a very Liège-Bastogne-Liège type of elevation and demand – so that combined with thousands of kilometres of pristine gravel has given us the perfect storm for brilliant gravel cycling."

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All in all there will be more than 80 percent gravel on the courses which include 3,625m of elevation gain for the men and 3,100 for the women, and the route can be broken into three distinct parts – each is separated by a flatter section of either tarmac or pristine gravel which will give riders a short break from the consistent climbing.

Route of the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, Nannup, Western Australia

(Image credit: 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, Nannup, Western Australia)

The opening gambit

The race starts with a relatively flat section of around 15 kilometres, the first nine of that being a tarmac surface before turning left onto the gravel.