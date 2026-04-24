The gravelliest UCI Gravel World Championships of them all – A detailed look at the 'perfect storm' of terrain that riders will face this October in Western Australia

Until this year, the UCI Gravel World Championships has taken place in Europe but the flavour of the event will change distinctly in 2026 as the race is heading all the way to a corner of Australia, where UCI bike races may be a rarity but the terrain to hold this one on is bountiful.

"I'm a little bit biased but the southwest region of Western Australia is a gravel cycling mecca," event and race director Stephen Gallagher told Cyclingnews. "You have the climate, and the topography of the region is very hilly – it is a very Liège-Bastogne-Liège type of elevation and demand – so that combined with thousands of kilometres of pristine gravel has given us the perfect storm for brilliant gravel cycling."

It's not just a theoretical assertion, but well-tested, with the area not only a popular off-road cycling venue year-round but also the home of the SEVEN gravel race, which began in 2018. When the UCI Gravel World Series began in 2022 was one of the first and biggest events in the calendar in its inaugural year. It was also announced back then that Western Australia had won the right to host the first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe in 2026.

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That decision came at a time when the concept was still finding its feet and the explosion of popularity had yet to unfold but, year on year, the planning has continued for a World Championship event of a considerably expanding scale. Part of that was the exploration of route options from among the many possibilities, with the SEVEN gravel race proving both a handy testing ground and inspiration.

"For us, it was an obvious choice to keep that start/finish at Nannup and, to as much an extent as we could, to keep the ethos and the beauty of what SEVEN is," said Gallagher of the course winding through the gravel roads, forestry trails and farmland of the Blackwood Valley.

"The other thing that was a main consideration was the spectator enjoyment and the spectator experience, so we knew with that there had to be a change in how people were able to access the riders, watch the riders and be part of the event."

The result ended up being a 123.1km course for the elite women's race on October 10 and a 140.7km course for the elite men's event on October 11, with a route that loops out from Nannup to key climbs that have long been pivotal in the World Series race. However, there is also a new section to take riders around the town of Nannup and provide plenty of prime viewing locations, before the race headd back to the start/finish line where the winners of the rainbow jerseys will be decided. The course will also get a test run at the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series event on May 16.

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All in all there will be more than 80 percent gravel on the courses which include 3,625m of elevation gain for the men and 3,100 for the women, and the route can be broken into three distinct parts – each is separated by a flatter section of either tarmac or pristine gravel which will give riders a short break from the consistent climbing.

The course was released earlier in April but now let's take a closer look at each of the three sections, with the person who knows it inside out, Gallagher, taking us through the details.

(Image credit: 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships, Nannup, Western Australia)

The opening gambit

The race starts with a relatively flat section of around 15 kilometres, the first nine of that being a tarmac surface before turning left onto the gravel.