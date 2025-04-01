UCI Gravel World Series – Matthew Holmes and Lucia Gonzalez Blanco win 114 Gravel

By published

Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz and Annabel Fisher take runner-up spots in 123km race starting in Portugal and finishing in Spain

Picture by Thomas MaheuxSWpixcom 07102023 Cycling 2023 UCI Gravel World Championships Provincia di Treviso Veneto Italy Elite Men Bunch
Racing at the UCI Gravel World Championships, which the UCI Gravel World Series events act as qualifiers for (Image credit: Thomas Maheux/SWpix.com)

The March racing in the 2025 UCI Gravel World Series ended with the cross-border 114 Gravel, with Matthew Holmes and Lucia Gonzalez Blanco claiming victory in the 123km race which started in Portugal and concluded in Spain. 

The new inclusion in the global series, but fifth edition of the event, delivered a sprint finish at the end of the men's elite race between former road professional Holmes and Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz, with the British Factor Racing rider claiming the top spot after 3 hours and 13 minutes. It was then more than eight-and-a-half minutes back to Enrique Morcillo Vergara who beat Daan Grosemans in the sprint for third.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 3
PositionRider
1Matthew Holmes
2Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz
3Enrique Morcillo Vergara
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 3
PositionRider
1Lucia Gonzalez Blanco
2Annabel Fisher
3Varvara Fasoi
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
Morgan Aguirre&#039;s face paints the story of the mud on the course

Gravel Earth Series: Morgan Aguirre, Toby Perry master 'absolute chaos' in tough muddy conditions to win The Hills elite races
Wolff during Gent-Wevelgem Women on Sunday

Leading a WorldTour team at 19 – Imogen Wolff is just getting started at Visma-Lease a Bike
Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

Giro d'Italia: Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 team, along with Tudor, Polti and VF Group-Bardiani secure wildcard invitations
See more latest
Most Popular
Morgan Aguirre&#039;s face paints the story of the mud on the course
Gravel Earth Series: Morgan Aguirre, Toby Perry master 'absolute chaos' in tough muddy conditions to win The Hills elite races
Dutch Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx-Protime wins the women elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 169.1 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Gent-Wevelgem Women: Lorena Wiebes sprints to repeat victory
Danish Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek wins the men elite &#039;Gent-Wevelgem - In Flanders Fields&#039; one day cycling race, 250.3 km from Ieper to Wevelgem, Sunday 30 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Gent-Wevelgem: Mads Pedersen takes long-range solo victory
Team Bora&#039;s Primoz Roglic celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 7th and final stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia race, a 88,2 km loop between Barcelona and Barcelona, on March 30, 2025. Roglic won the Vuelta a Catalunya on Sunday, soloing through the seventh and final stage in Barcelona, where his main rival Juan Ayuso (UAE) fell behind in the final. Roglic, who was a second behind Ayuso at the start of this final stage, broke away with 20 km to go and managed to maintain his lead to secure his second Volta a Catalunya victory. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
Primož Roglič wins Volta a Catalunya after stunning solo stage victory
Team Lidl-Trek&#039;s US rider Quinn Simmons celebrates crossing first the finish line of the 6th stage of the 2025 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 159km stage race between Berga and Queralt, on March 29, 2025. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images)
Volta a Catalunya: Quinn Simmons wins severely shortened stage 6
FORLI ITALY MARCH 29 Jay Vine of Australia and UAE Team Emirates XRG celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 39th Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2025 Stage 5 a 1325km stage from Brisighella to Forli on March 29 2025 in Forli Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett wins overall as Jay Vine solos to stage victory
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) goes back-to-back with solo wins at E3 Saxo Classic
E3 Saxo Classic: Mathieu van der Poel decimates peloton across Flemish cobbles for repeat victory
AMPOSTA SPAIN MARCH 28 Matthew Brennan of United Kingdom and Team Visma Lease A Bike Blue Points Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 104th Volta Ciclista a Catalunya 2025 Stage 5 a 1659km stage from Pauls to Amposta UCIWT on March 28 2025 in Amposta Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Volta a Catalunya: Brennan sprints to second win on stage 5, Ayuso retakes race lead
Coppi e Bartali 2025: Ben Tulett (Visma-Lease a Bike) charges to stage 4 victory and with it grabs GC lead
Coppi e Bartali: Ben Tulett moves into GC lead with uphill victory on stage 4
DE PANNE BELGIUM MARCH 27 Lorena Wiebes of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 8th Womens Classic BruggeDe Panne 2025 a 1527km one day race from Brugge to De Panne UCIWT on March 27 2025 in De Panne Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Classic Brugge-De Panne Women: Lorena Wiebes takes win number six of 2025

Latest on Cyclingnews