Simon Pellaud uses runner-up form from Unbound 200 for victory at Festivus of Gravel in Canada

Swiss rider on busy schedule as he builds to first appearance at Leadville in July

Simon Pellaud (Tudor Pro Cycling) rode away from the field and won Festivus of Gravel in Thorsbury, Alberta, his third victory in his first season of gravel. His teammate Jan Stöckli took second, outkicking Canadian Benjamin Perry (Guava x Castelli SOG) in the final kilometre.

Just one week ago Pellaud finished second overall at Unbound Gravel 200 before his largely solo day on the 190km route in western Canada on Saturday. At the finish line in Emporia he spoke about not wanting to suffer in the chase like he did at The Traka 360 or at Sea Otter Classic Gravel, both of those races finishing off the podium but in the top 10, but after 140 miles in a two-rider breakaway, he fell short of the win finishing 42 second behind winner Cameron Jones

