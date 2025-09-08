UCI Gravel World Series Graean Cymru – Noemie Thomson and Jenson Young win in Wales

Abi Smith takes second in Saturday's elite women's race while Thomas Armstrong is runner-up in mud of Sunday's elite men's event

The elite women's field at Graean Cymru 2025, a UCI Gravel World Series Round in Wales (Image credit: Glorious Gravel / @gloriousgravel)

Noemie Thomson (Das Hutchinson) and Jenson Young (Ribble Outliers) rode to victory at Graean Cymru, both carving out a gap of around a minute to their nearest rivals to claim the top spot on the elite podiums at the UCI Gravel World Series round in Wales.

On Saturday Thomson, 22, took off with 30km of the 111km race to go. The former triathlete, who is only in her first full cycling season, extended her impressive shift into road racing through to the gravel as she crossed the line ahead of Picnic Post NL's Abi Smith in second. Taking third, behind the two British riders, it was gravel professional Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) from the United States.

The remaining rounds include Mammoth TUFF in the United States and 66 Degrés Sud - Pyrénées Catalanes Gravel Tour in France next weekend, then the following weekend Sea Otter Europe and the UCI Gravel European Championships deliver the final opportunities.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Noemie Thomson

3:45:34

2

Abi Smith

3:46:58

3

Moran Aguirre

3:47:00

4

Elizabeth Hermolle

3:47:00

5

Tessa Neefjes

3:49:56

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men top 5

Position

Rider

Time

1

Jenson Young

3:11:07

2

Thomas Armstrong

3:12:03

3

Ollie Boarer

3:12:03

4

Brent Clé

3:15:37

5

Matthew Holmes

3:15:37

