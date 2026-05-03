What is the Blockhaus? And why does it matter so much in this year’s Giro d’Italia?

Such is the status of the Blockhaus in Giro d’Italia climbing mythology that no matter what other legendary ascents - Etna, the Stelvio, the Zoncolan - precede or follow it, whenever the peloton begins to tackle the Blockhaus’ 13.8 kilometre slopes deep in the Apennine mountains of central Italy, it’s invariably a red-letter race day.

No other climb, after all, has the honour of being the finish of the first-ever Grand Tour stage won by all-time great Eddy Merckx back in 1967. Or of being one of the handful of scenarios where Merckx was truly put up against the ropes when in his prime, on that occasion in 1972 on the Blockhaus by Spanish climbing genius Jose Manuel Fuente.

And the list goes on: in 1984, the slopes of the Blockhaus were once again critical in laying the foundations for Francesco Moser's overall victory, although having gained the lead there, the subsequent 'tailoring' of the route by the race organisers in his favour caused such desperation in his rivals that one of them, Italian star Roberto Visentini, later sawed up his own bike and sent it to his team director.

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Roll forward 30 years and in 2017 the Blockhaus was where Nairo Quintana, Colombia’s controversial but hugely talented 21st century mountain pioneer, took one of his greatest ever summit triumphs - even while three of his rivals, Adam Yates, Mikel Landa and Geraint Thomas were fighting back from a collision caused by a police motorbike. For Neve Bradbury in 2024, the Blockhaus was the Australian's biggest victory of her career to date as she soloed away in the Giro d'Italia Women and Elisa Longo Borghini confirmed her first of two overall triumphs on local soil.

But what perhaps gives the Blockhaus its true greatness whenever the Giro visits is not the racing: it's the mountain itself. Alpe d’Huez or Sestriere, for example, are ski stations which now have their own firmly etched places in the history of the sport thanks to their summit finishes. Yet they remain temporal, man-made affairs all the same.

In contrast the Blockhaus has its own history and heritage and and just like the Mont Ventoux in the Tour de France or the lakes of Covadonga in the Vuelta a España (the latter, like the Blockhaus, also happens to be home to some of the last wolves in western Europe), the Blockhaus is equally if not more famous outside the sport as within it. The cycling connection is just a transient part of its much vaster, enduring story.

A previous edition of the Giro d'Italia ascends the Blockhaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Even something as simple as the human descriptions and names for the mountain recognise that nearly timeless legacy. As writer Daniel Friebe points out in his landmark book on cycling's different major ascents, Mountain High: Europe's Greatest Climbs, the Majella massif in the Abruzzo region - which houses the Blockhaus climb - "has inspired many a nickname in the estimated 800,000 years since man first settled there, including Mother Mountain or Father of the Mountains as Pliny The Elder dubbed it. "

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The mountain could create some deep borne fears, too, as well as awe and respect. In 1908 in her book In the Abruzzi, Friebe recounts, "Anne MacDonell depicted its backdrop as a poor, primitive region obsessed by religion and mythology. On the Majella, she reported, the locals were sure that devils still lurked. According to one legend, they would shovel lingering snows and pelt the surrounding villages with what fell as hail until someone down below rang a church bell and the devils would retreat to hell." (In comparison, and memorable as Alpe d'Huez is, perhaps the only infernal thing there when the Tour arrives are the chaotic, enormous traffic jams that clog the ascent for hours after the stage.)

In any case, as Friebe points out in Mountain High, the Majella has changed enormously in its more recent history, becoming a National Park in 1991, one of 24 in Italy and three in the Abruzzo region - one of which, the Parco Nazionale Gran Sasso-Monti della Laga, also features heavily in Giro d'Italia lore. These days the Majella and the Blockhaus within it are visited regularly and faithfully by local tourists and cyclists. Gaia Realini, who hails from nearby Pescara, recently described it in an interview with Cyclingnews as an ascent she goes up 30 times or more a year.

The one thing that remains constant about the Blockhaus is the name, which is due to a nineteenth stone garrison christened by a commander of German origin, and that the toughest part of the ascent begins at 1,648 metres above sea level at the Hotel Mamma Rosa.