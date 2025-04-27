UCI Gravel World Series - Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor win Highlands Gravel Classic

Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor won the Highlands Gravel Classic, a UCI Gravel World Series event in Arkansas on Sunday.

Anthony, the 2023 winner, crossed the line after 3 hours, 59 minutes and 28 seconds to claim the women's race with 2024 winner Jenna Rinehart a close runner-up, only 10 seconds later. More than three minutes later, Laura King rounded out the podium.

In the men's race, Taylor outsprinted Tim McBirney for victory in a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 10 seconds. Kyle Kalish was nearly two minutes back in third.

The first of two qualifying events in the United States, the 109km course delivered 90% gravel as it wound through the rural backcountry of the Ozarks, with canopy-covered gravel roads and constantly changing terrain. Riders faced over a dozen climbs, the longest stretching 4.7km. The highest point of the day came after 53 miles, along a sprawling ridgeline at 670 meters elevation, offering sweeping views of the rolling Ozark Mountains.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elite women's top 5 Pos. Rider Time 1 Crystal Anthony 3:59:28 2 Jenna Rinehart 00:00:10 3 Laura King 00:03:36 4 Alice Perryman 00:16:37 5 Katie Kantzes 00:31:49