UCI Gravel World Series - Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor win Highlands Gravel Classic

Runner-up spots claimed by Jenna Rinehart and Tim McBirney in first of two American qualifying events

Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor won the Highlands Gravel Classic, a UCI Gravel World Series event in Arkansas on Sunday.

Anthony, the 2023 winner, crossed the line after 3 hours, 59 minutes and 28 seconds to claim the women's race with 2024 winner Jenna Rinehart a close runner-up, only 10 seconds later. More than three minutes later, Laura King rounded out the podium.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
Pos.RiderTime
1Crystal Anthony3:59:28
2Jenna Rinehart00:00:10
3Laura King00:03:36
4Alice Perryman00:16:37
5Katie Kantzes00:31:49
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
Pos.RiderTime
1Skyler Taylor3:29:10
2Tim McBirney00:00:00
3Kyle Kalish00:01:57
4Oscar Mauricio Pachon00:03:10
5Eric Colindres00:03:44
