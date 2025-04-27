UCI Gravel World Series - Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor win Highlands Gravel Classic
Runner-up spots claimed by Jenna Rinehart and Tim McBirney in first of two American qualifying events
Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor won the Highlands Gravel Classic, a UCI Gravel World Series event in Arkansas on Sunday.
Anthony, the 2023 winner, crossed the line after 3 hours, 59 minutes and 28 seconds to claim the women's race with 2024 winner Jenna Rinehart a close runner-up, only 10 seconds later. More than three minutes later, Laura King rounded out the podium.
In the men's race, Taylor outsprinted Tim McBirney for victory in a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 10 seconds. Kyle Kalish was nearly two minutes back in third.
The first of two qualifying events in the United States, the 109km course delivered 90% gravel as it wound through the rural backcountry of the Ozarks, with canopy-covered gravel roads and constantly changing terrain. Riders faced over a dozen climbs, the longest stretching 4.7km. The highest point of the day came after 53 miles, along a sprawling ridgeline at 670 meters elevation, offering sweeping views of the rolling Ozark Mountains.
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Crystal Anthony
|3:59:28
|2
|Jenna Rinehart
|00:00:10
|3
|Laura King
|00:03:36
|4
|Alice Perryman
|00:16:37
|5
|Katie Kantzes
|00:31:49
|Pos.
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Skyler Taylor
|3:29:10
|2
|Tim McBirney
|00:00:00
|3
|Kyle Kalish
|00:01:57
|4
|Oscar Mauricio Pachon
|00:03:10
|5
|Eric Colindres
|00:03:44
UCI Gravel World Series - Crystal Anthony and Skyler Taylor win Highlands Gravel ClassicRunner-up spots claimed by Jenna Rinehart and Tim McBirney in first of two American qualifying events
