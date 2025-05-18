Recommended reading

UCI Gravel World Series - Petr Vakoč and Tessa Neefjes sprint to victory at The Gralloch

Scotland's round delivers tight run wins with defending champion Matthew Holmes second in men's elite and Ffion Gilbert claiming women's elite runner-up spot

The Gralloch in 2024
The Gralloch in 2024 (Image credit: Red On Sports)

Petr Vakoč (Canyon Isadore) and Tessa Neefjes (Liv Racing) on Saturday won the 2025 edition of The Gralloch, taking out tight-run sprints in the heart of the Gatehouse of Fleet to claim the Scottish round of the UCI Gravel World Series.

In the elite men's race it was four riders racing toward the finish line in Garries Park together, with Vakoč claiming the race in three hours, eight minutes and 15 seconds by beating defending champion and 114 Gravel Race winner Matthew Holmes (OGT Factor Racing) with a throw to the line. Paris to Ancaster winner Benjamin Perry came third as Ben Thomas (Ribble Outliers) just missed the podium as he tailed over the line at the back of the four-way sprint.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite women's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Petr Vakoč3:08:15
2Matthew Holmes "
3Benjamin Perry"
4Ben Thomas+0:01
5Adam Howell+0:33
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Elite men's top 5
PositionRiderTime
1Tessa Neefjes3:44:54
2Ffion Gilbert"
3Sophie Wright+0:01
4Lizi Brooke+0:07
5Anna Flynn+2:15
Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

