Marta Lach repeats victory with close sprint over teammate at Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich

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Femke Gerritse makes it a one-two finish for SD Worx-Protime at Luxembourg one-day race

GARNICH, LUXEMBOURG - MAY 02: (L-R) Femke Gerritse of Netherlands, Marta Lach of Poland and Team SD Worx - Protime and Eline Jansen of Netherlands and Team VolkerWessels sprint at finish line during the 18th Festival Elsy Jacobs a Garnich 2026 a 112.4km one day race from Garnich to Garnich on May 02, 2026 in Garnich, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Femke Gerritse (left) finishes second to SD Worx-Protime teammate and race winner Marta Lach (centre) at Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Marta Lach (SD Worx-Protime) threw her bike to the line from a small bunch sprint and won Festival Elsy Jacobs à Garnich for a second consecutive year.

Fellow SD Worx-Protime rider Femke Gerritse grabbed second place, with less than a half of wheel making the difference. Eline Jansen (VolkerWessels Cycling) edged Ilse Pluimers (AG Insurance Soudal Devo) for third place.

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