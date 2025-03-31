Gravel Earth Series: Morgan Aguirre, Toby Perry master 'absolute chaos' in tough muddy conditions to win The Hills elite races

Piana Debora, Geerike Schreurs complete women's podium while Rosa Diego, Jasper Ockeloen round out men's top trio in

Morgan Aguirre's face paints the story of the mud on the course
Morgan Aguirre's face paints the story of the mud on the course(Image credit: Chiara Redaschi / Gravel Earth Series)

Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing) and Toby Perry (Classified X Rose) captured their first victories of the season on a severely muddy course at the The Hills set in the Veneto region of Italy, a new event for Gravel Earth Series

Elite women top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Morgan Aguirre (PAS Racing/Orbea)07:26:38
2Debora Piana (FOL MTB Racing Team)00:05:50
3Geerke Schreurs (SD Worx-Protime)00:10:42
4Dani Shrosbree (Castelli SOG/Argon 18)00:11:44
5Hanna Nilsson (Sartoria Cyucling Club Squadra Corse)00:12:34
6Wendy Oosterwoud (PAS Racing)00:12:49
7Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing)00:15:38
8Nathalie Eklund (Stockholm CK/58&FAM Racing)00:29:07
9Anna Gabrielle Traxler 00:31:53
10Kyleigh Spearing (PAS Racing)00:32:05
Elite men top 10
Pos.RiderTime
1Toby Perry (Classified X Rose)06:14:28
2Diego Rosa (FOL MTB Racing Team)00:02:37
3Jasper Ockeloen (Wielerploeg Groot Amsterdam)00:06:33
4Petr Vakoč (Canyon Integray)00:07:01
5Filippo Conca (ASD Swatt Club)00:07:24
6Tim Wollengerg (E-Racers Top Level Augsburg)00:08:42
7Daan Soete (Ridley Racing Team)00:09:47
8Seppe Rombouts 00:09:55
9Samuele Zoccarato (Team {Polti Visit Malta)00:12:58
10Thomas De Gendt 00:14:16
