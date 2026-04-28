Can Karolina Migoń, Tobias Kongstad and Sofia Gomez Villafañe defend and who will step into the void in the men's 200? – Analysing contenders at The Traka

Look no further than Girona as the epicentre of off-road racing in Europe, with The Traka having quickly become a distinguished benchmark in the professional ranks. With multiple distances and challenging terrain, The Traka has a well-earned reputation, rising to fame alongside Unbound Gravel in Kansas.

The two signature events mirror each other now in distances (Traka numbers in kilometres and Unbound numbers in miles), and prominence in series competitions, the Gravel Earth Series and the Life Time Grand Prix, as well as global marketing attention, with live broadcasts to product launches. The fields are deeper than ever, as the prizes and prestige rise as well, with the Traka also serving as a litmus test for Unbound 200.

Founded by Klassmark, The Traka 200 was launched in 2019 as a two-day stage race, similar in format to February's Santa Vall. The next year organisers held one-day races for three distances, the longest at 200 kilometres, and in 2021 the 360 event was added to the schedule.

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In 2025 the 'Traka Adventure' route was added, a total route of 560km (360 plus 200), with Victor Bosoni (Cycles Méral) and Svenja Betz (Castelli SOG x Rose) earning inaugural titles. Betz was the winner of 2024 Unbound XL, the long-distance 350-mile overnight competition that is most similar to Traka Adventure.

The focus at The Traka mainly rests on the two events with Gravel Earth Series points on the line – Traka 200, covering 202km (125 miles) and 2,650 metres (8,694 feet) of elevation gain, and Traka 360, the provisional route coming in at 325km (201 miles) and 4,150 metres (13,615 feet) of elevation gain.

Mattia De Marchi (The Grip) has the most wins at The Traka 360 with three while Karolina Migoń (PAS Racing) has a pair of wins in that event. The only rider with two victories in The Traka 200 is Carolin Schiff, now leading Canyon x DT Swiss All Terrain Racing.

Can Migoń win the 360 for a third consecutive time and her PAS Racing teammate Tobias Kongstad a second time? Will Specialized Off-road dominate the Traka 200 women's race with Sofia Gomez Villafañe and Annika Langvad? Who will make a mark in this year's wide open men's 200 race?